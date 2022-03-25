Nine west central Nebraska champs at state speech

Nine west central Nebraska students or duets won state speech championships at the Nebraska School Activities Association’s 2022 state meet March 16-18 at Kearney High School.

Ogallala posted the best team finish in the competition’s six classes, finishing third in Class B with 76 points behind champion York (146) and runner-up Gering (94).

The region’s nine individual or duet champions represented nine different schools.

Four of those won state titles in humorous prose: Gothenburg’s Bronson Long in Class B, Molly Kammerer of Sutherland in Class C1, Stapleton’s Megan Amos in Class D1 and Gradie Cunningham of Ansley in Class D2.

Isabel Stallbaumer of Callaway won the Class D1 championship in poetry, with Damin Luedke of Paxton doing likewise in Class D2. Gavin Smith of Perkins County took the Class C2 gold medal in persuasive speaking.

Arthur County’s Mary Worthing took the Class D2 title in informative speaking, and Arnold’s team of Ella Cool and Reagan Cool won the Class D2 title in duet acting.

Parker Long was North Platte High School’s lone medalist, finishing sixth in humorous prose in Class A.

West central Nebraska team results and event medalists from the state speech meet:

Class A

Sweepstakes: 16. North Platte, 16 (tie).

Humorous prose: 6, Parker Long, North Platte.

Class B

Sweepstakes: 3. Ogallala, 76. 9. Gothenburg, 36. 18. McCook, 18 (tie).

Duet acting: 2. Reese Larington and Austin Lutz, Ogallala.

Entertainment speaking: 5. Austin Lutz, Ogallala.

Extemporaneous speaking: 3. Callum Ward, Gothenburg. 6. Tucker Gillespie, McCook.

Informative speaking: 4. Caleb Most, Ogallala.

Humorous prose: 1. Bronson Long, Gothenburg.

Poetry: 2. Lauren Franklin, Ogallala. 4. Daniel Dickinson, Ogallala.

Class C1

Sweepstakes: 7. Sutherland, 44.

Duet acting: 6. Jack Buscher and Molly Kammerer, Sutherland.

Extemporaneous speaking: 4. Mekenna Fisher, Sutherland.

Humorous prose: 1. Molly Kammerer, Sutherland.

Class C2

Sweepstakes: 15. Perkins County, 20 (tie).

Persuasive speaking: 1. Gavin Smith, Perkins County.

Class D1

Sweepstakes: 8. Garden County, 28. 9. Callaway, 20 (tie). 9. Stapleton, 20 (tie). 18. South Platte, 10 (tie).

Extemporaneous speaking: 4. Jena Spady, Garden County.

Humorous prose: 1. Megan Amos, Stapleton.

Poetry: 1. Isabel Stallbaumer, Callaway. 6. Paola Lopez, South Platte.

Serious prose: 4. Jena Spady, Garden County.

Class D2

Sweepstakes: 7. Arthur County, 38 (tie). 7. Ansley, 38 (tie). 11. Paxton, 30. 12. Arnold, 20. 15. Mullen, 14 (tie). 19. Eustis-Farnam, 10 (tie). 19. Sandhills, 10 (tie).

Duet acting: 1. Ella Cool and Reagan Cool, Arnold.

Entertainment speaking: 2. Chancey Hoblyn-Bitner, Ansley.

Extemporaneous speaking: 4. Samuel Coble, Mullen.

Informative speaking: 1. Mary Worthing, Arthur County. 6. Jayden Gartner, Paxton.

Humorous prose: 1. Gradie Cunningham, Ansley.

Poetry: 1. Damin Luedke, Paxton. 6. Becca Smith, Sandhills.

Serious prose: 6. Ansley Williams, Eustis-Farnam.

Persuasive speaking: 2. Whitley Rut, Arthur County.