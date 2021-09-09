No fishing access near Keystone Diversion Dam at Lake Ogallala

Fishing access near the Keystone Diversion Dam at Lake Ogallala won’t be available for the rest of 2021 due to maintenance work on the dam’s gates.

Boaters on the “little lake” below Kingsley Dam need to be cautious with the project starting soon, Nebraska Public Power District said in a press release Thursday.

NPPD will lower Lake Ogallala’s level this month while workers install a temporary “coffer dam” to allow maintenance work to proceed in dry conditions.

Once the temporary dam above the main Keystone dam is in place, Lake Ogallala’s water level will be allowed to rise “to near normal operating range,” NPPD said.

The power district also will temporarily empty the Keystone Canal between the diversion dam and Sutherland Reservoir for inspections and maintenance on the canal.

The Keystone Diversion Dam diverts water from the North Platte River into NPPD’s 1930s Sutherland Project.

Keystone Canal water flows through Sutherland Reservoir, Lake Maloney and NPPD’s North Platte hydroelectric plant. It returns to the South Platte River near North Platte Community College’s North Campus.