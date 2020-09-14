A 4-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries Monday when he was run over by a utility trailer that was being pulled behind his family’s vehicle.
The incident happened about 12:45 p.m. at a rest area just off eastbound Interstate 80 outside Sutherland, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office report.
The boy was transported to Great Plains Health.
The incident happened as the driver was moving the vehicle to another parking spot.
Sutherland and Hershey EMS crews responded.
