No lines, minimal wait at second North Platte mass vaccination clinic
There were no lines of people Thursday waiting outside the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, a change from the West Central District Health Department’s first mass vaccination clinic on Jan. 11 at North Platte High School.

 Susan Szuch / The North Platte Telegraph

There were no lines of people Thursday waiting outside the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, a change from the West Central District Health Department’s first mass vaccination clinic on Jan. 11 at North Platte High School. In fact, said multiple participants, they were in and out in a matter of minutes. Mary Pendleton received the shot with her husband, Tom, and said that the pair was there for 25 minutes. In a phone call to The Telegraph, she said the people who staffed the clinic “were well-organized and welcoming and things couldn’t have gone any better.” Melvin Kurth also received the vaccination and was impressed with how things went: “It’s just been going swimmingly. It’s terrific, much smoother than I expected it to be. I never expected this after what I saw happened at the high school. The people are doing great.”

