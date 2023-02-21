No one was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning collision that left a 2022 Buick Envision on its side.

About 9:30 a.m., a 2016 Honda Pilot southbound on Jeffers Street collided with the Buick, which was westbound on B Street.

The driver of the Buick, Gladys Hodges of North Platte, said, “I was headed west, I had a green light and all I saw was this blur and I braced myself. I knew what was going to happen.”

The name of the other driver was not available. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and the front and side curtain airbags of the vehicles deployed properly, said Investigator Russ Poe of the North Platte Police Department, who responded to the scene.

With the Buick lying on the driver’s side, the fire department extricated Hodges out of caution for her safety.

The safety features of the vehicles protected the occupants, Poe said, and nobody was transported for emergency care. Rather than serious injuries, “it’s more a matter of being shaken up,” he said.

Drugs, alcohol, texting or other distractions were not believed to be factors.

“It was just an unfortunate situation of inattention,” Poe said, and it appeared that “one driver violated the light.”