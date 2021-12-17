No threats to North Platte schools reported, district says amid social media rumors nationally

• Even though you think you might be posting something privately, everything online can be shared and is public. Screenshots of “private” social media posts are shared often.

• Threats of violence — even those meant as a joke — will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. Anyone who posts about violence could face legal consequences.

• Students, tell a trusted adult immediately if you see something on social media that concerns you. That might be a parent, family member, counselor, teacher or administrator, or law enforcement.

We understand there is currently a heightened awareness of threats — both on social media and in the public conversation. This can cause anxiety and stress for students. Here is a resource for families to help their child process what they are feeling. If you need additional support for your child, please do not hesitate to contact us at school.