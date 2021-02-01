Nominations open for North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Excellence in Tourism awards

Nominations for the Excellence in Tourism awards — targeted toward employees of food-service and lodging establishments, retail stores, events and attractions in the area — have begun and will be open through the start of March.

The awards, spread out over five categories, are sponsored by the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau and will be presented during a May 5 luncheon as part of National Travel and Tourism Week.

The volunteer of the year and the hero of tourism will be honored during the luncheon as well.

The nominees for the Excellence in Tourism customer service awards should be employees or volunteers in any of the above categories within Lincoln County who go above and beyond expectations. Those who have received exceptional customer service from an employee are encouraged to nominate that individual.

Nominees for the volunteer of the year and hero of tourism should be individuals who made a significant contribution to the tourism industry in Lincoln County.

Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. March 1.

Nominations can be made online at visitnorthplatte.com; click on “Excellence in Tourism Awards.”