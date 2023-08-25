The Loup River Bridge at mile marker 92.5 has been closed for emergency repairs and is limited to local traffic only as of Thursday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Closures will be enforced north from Mullen and at the Brownlee turn off south. The bridge is limited to one lane traffic at 35 mph. Passenger vehicles only. No commercial traffic nor trailered vehicles are allowed.

This closure will be in effect until further notice.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and put phones down.