North Plate Community Redevelopment Authority endorses mall plan, setting up series of votes for City Council

Council members advanced that ordinance without dissent April 6 and again April 20.

» A single vote on whether to approve Rev’s QGF loan, which would draw $300,000 in August and $700,000 in May 2022 to help improve the 49-year-old main mall’s façades.

» First-round debate on a separate ordinance to grant EEA status to the mall complex. Like other ordinances, it would require “yes” votes at three consecutive council meetings unless members vote to waive one or two votes.

Without that ordinance, the would-be 1.95% “occupation tax” at the mall can’t be collected, CRA Chairman Mike Jacobson said at Thursday’s 15-minute meeting.

If council members reject the EEA and its tax, the five-member CRA could meet again to propose the council approve TIF alone, Jacobson told CRA members Thursday.

Rev co-owner Mike Works told the Planning Commission Tuesday that Rev’s plan would create between 450 and 650 new jobs at the mall, where occupancy has slipped from 91% to 33% since 2015.

The mall’s city sales-tax collections have fallen since then by an annual average of $195,000, Rev’s redevelopment plan says. Two major tenants closed during that period: J.C. Penney Co. in 2017 and Herberger’s in 2018.