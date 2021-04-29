North Plate Community Redevelopment Authority endorses mall plan, setting up series of votes for City Council

A third North Platte city advisory committee endorsed Platte River Mall’s redevelopment plan Thursday, setting up a series of decisive City Council votes starting Tuesday.
The Community Redevelopment Authority voted 4-0 to back $8.12 million in tax increment financing and the collection of $7.51 million from a temporary 1.95% “enhanced employment area” tax on mall purchases.
TIF and the EEA tax — which wouldn’t apply outside the 28-acre mall — would cover all but $1 million of the proposed $16.63 million in city aid toward the $75 million redevelopment plan by Rev Development LLC of Lincoln.
The rest would come from a two-stage, forgivable Quality Growth Fund loan that was endorsed 4-0 April 20 by the QGF Citizens Review Committee.
Planning Commission members voted 9-0 Tuesday to endorse TIF and what would be North Platte’s first-ever use of EEA. Both would help recover infrastructure costs.
Unless they collect their respective shares of project costs more quickly, TIF would end after 15 years and the EEA tax after 20.
Thursday’s CRA vote sets up the last of three mall-related votes planned during Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. council meeting:
» A third and final vote on an ordinance consolidating the 28-acre mall’s zoning into a single PB-2 “planned business district.”
Council members advanced that ordinance without dissent April 6 and again April 20.
» A single vote on whether to approve Rev’s QGF loan, which would draw $300,000 in August and $700,000 in May 2022 to help improve the 49-year-old main mall’s façades.
» First-round debate on a separate ordinance to grant EEA status to the mall complex. Like other ordinances, it would require “yes” votes at three consecutive council meetings unless members vote to waive one or two votes.
Without that ordinance, the would-be 1.95% “occupation tax” at the mall can’t be collected, CRA Chairman Mike Jacobson said at Thursday’s 15-minute meeting.
If council members reject the EEA and its tax, the five-member CRA could meet again to propose the council approve TIF alone, Jacobson told CRA members Thursday.
Rev co-owner Mike Works told the Planning Commission Tuesday that Rev’s plan would create between 450 and 650 new jobs at the mall, where occupancy has slipped from 91% to 33% since 2015.
The mall’s city sales-tax collections have fallen since then by an annual average of $195,000, Rev’s redevelopment plan says. Two major tenants closed during that period: J.C. Penney Co. in 2017 and Herberger’s in 2018.
Mall businesses wouldn’t collect the 1.95% EEA tax before Jan. 1, Works told the Planning Commission. That would be on top of the current 5.5% state and 1.5% city sales taxes.
If the EEA ordinance advances and the rezoning ordinance wins final adoption Tuesday, council members would face the following mall-related decisions May 18:
» A second-round vote on the EEA ordinance, which would face its final council vote June 1 if it’s advanced again.
» A public hearing and vote on the official redevelopment plan, which if approved would grant TIF and impose the EEA tax.
Unlike with city ordinances, the council would vote on the plan only once. A positive vote would have to be conditional on final approval of the EEA ordinance, Jacobson said.
» A single vote on whether to adopt Rev’s final subdivision plat for the mall’s redevelopment, which the Planning Commission separately endorsed Tuesday.
Most of the 241,000-square-foot main mall would be gradually gutted and reconfigured into an outward-facing strip mall.
Eleven new outbuildings would rise — led by a four-story apartment-commercial structure — and three of the four existing outbuildings would gradually be torn down.
The former Mall Cinema III and Aaron’s building is separately owned and isn’t affected by the redevelopment plan.
