The North Platte Board of Adjustment Tuesday approved a variance allowing the owners of a mobile home park at 4004 W. 14th St. to split their 4-acre lot in two as they sink new wells for their tenants.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has ordered MRN Properties LLC to do so to replace a well deemed to be contaminated, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a city memorandum.

She added that the variance was needed because city mobile home park regulations typically require such lots to be at least 4 acres apiece.

Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting was canceled due to the lack of a quorum, City Clerk Angela Gilbert said. Its agenda items will be considered at the panel's next monthly meeting March 28, including a replat requested by MRN in connection with sinking its new wells.