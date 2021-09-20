North Platte Airport Authority board approves budget 5-0

The North Platte Airport Authority board Monday approved a 2021-22 budget of nearly $4.64 million, closing local governments’ budget-setting actions for the new fiscal year.

The Lee Bird Field budget will be 15% higher for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 but remain half of what it was two years ago.

Annual spending plans for the North Platte Regional Airport depend on which projects the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration approves for federal funding that year, Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said.

A new apron will be built during the coming year, he said, with the FAA providing 90% of the cost and the Airport Authority the remaining 10%.

The City Council Sept. 9 approved the Airport Authority’s property tax request, which state law says the city must approve and collect along with its own.

The airport will receive $1.11 million in property taxes, down 0.2% from its 2020-21 total of $1.112 million.

The airport’s property tax rate will edge downward from 6.87 cents to 6.85 cents per $100 of taxable value.

