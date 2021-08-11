North Platte airport to host B-24 bomber next week

Lee Bird Field will play host next week to an example of one of the World War II bombers that carried the late Tech. Sgt. Ben Kuroki of Hershey to historical fame.

The Commemorative Air Force will display and offer limited rides on a B-24 “Liberator” bomber during its “AirPower History Tour” show at the North Platte Regional Airport.

The B-24, nicknamed “Diamond Lil,” will land at noon Monday and fly at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesday. It’ll be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Trego-Dugan Aviation ramp east of the main airport terminal.

Limited seats on Tuesday’s 11 a.m. flight for people 12 and older are available for $424, according to the event website at airpowersquadron.org/northplatte-nebraska.

Ramp access tickets, including an on-the-ground cockpit tour, may be bought the day of the show. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11 to 17 and free for children 10 and younger.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The B-24 was one of the two types of aircraft in which Kuroki (1917-2015), World War II’s best-known “Nisei” Japanese-American U.S. service member, logged 58 combat missions as a turret gunner.