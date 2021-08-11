North Platte airport to host B-24 bomber next week

Lee Bird Field will play host next week to an example of one of the World War II bombers that carried the late Tech. Sgt. Ben Kuroki of Hershey to historical fame.
The Commemorative Air Force will display and offer limited rides on a B-24 “Liberator” bomber during its “AirPower History Tour” show at the North Platte Regional Airport.
The B-24, nicknamed “Diamond Lil,” will land at noon Monday and fly at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesday. It’ll be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Trego-Dugan Aviation ramp east of the main airport terminal.
Limited seats on Tuesday’s 11 a.m. flight for people 12 and older are available for $424, according to the event website at airpowersquadron.org/northplatte-nebraska.
Ramp access tickets, including an on-the-ground cockpit tour, may be bought the day of the show. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11 to 17 and free for children 10 and younger.
The B-24 was one of the two types of aircraft in which Kuroki (1917-2015), World War II’s best-known “Nisei” Japanese-American U.S. service member, logged 58 combat missions as a turret gunner.
The first 30 of those missions were aboard Liberators in Europe and North Africa, including the celebrated raid on Aug. 1, 1943, on the Nazi German-occupied Ploesti oil refinery in Romania.
Kuroki, who enlisted in North Platte with his brother Fred right after Pearl Harbor, later flew 28 bombing missions against Japanese targets aboard a B-29 “Superfortress” bomber.
Discharged as a technical sergeant, Kuroki received three Distinguished Flying Crosses during the war. He was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal in 2005, a decade before his death at age 98.
A B-29 was to be part of Tuesday’s North Platte visit, but its flight had to be scrubbed due to a maintenance problem, said Commemorative Air Force spokesman Jacques Robitaille.
The “Diamond Lil” B-24 was one of the first produced and is one of only two still flying, he said. More than 18,400 Liberators were built during the war.