North Platte airport will put first round of federal infrastructure funds toward future new terminal

Funds now starting to flow from Congress’ recently passed infrastructure law should bring a new Lee Bird Field passenger terminal closer, Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said Friday.
The North Platte Regional Airport will get $1.01 million in the five-year bill’s first year, as will airports in Grand Island and Kearney, the Grand Island Independent has reported.
Seafeldt said the North Platte Airport Authority will bank those funds, along with expected future aid from the infrastructure bill, toward projects envisioned in the airport’s pending 20-year master plan.
Top on the plan’s list is a passenger terminal just east of the existing 1952 terminal, though Seafeldt cautioned that the Federal Aviation Administration has to approve first the master plan and then a new terminal itself.
But Lee Bird’s first award from the FAA’s new Airport Infrastructure Grant program “will accelerate what we have scheduled here in the next five years and possibly beyond,” he said.
The FAA is awarding $22.2 million to Nebraska airports in the initial year of AIG, one of three new airport aid programs under the under the bill President Joe Biden signed in November.
As with the federal agency’s regular Airport Improvement Program, the new infrastructure funds can cover 90% of airport projects. Local property taxes must cover the rest, Seafeldt said.
Seafeldt said it isn’t yet clear whether Lee Bird can expect AIG awards in future years similar to its initial $1.01 million.
But while AIG funds can be used for general improvement projects, he said, another program under the infrastructure bill will be aimed at terminal projects.
“It will be a competitive process for terminal money,” Seafeldt said. “If we can be involved with (receiving) terminal money, it will be a great thing for North Platte.”
Airport Authority leaders are awaiting the FAA’s final signoff on its master plan, which assumes work on a new terminal couldn’t begin before the late 2020s.
The FAA is covering the master plan’s entire $313,500 cost between North Platte’s regular federal airport aid and COVID-19 relief funds for airports.
The plan assumes that Lee Bird’s current terminal, which turns 70 years old in 2022, would remain in use as office space should a new terminal be built.
Seafeldt said additional hangars and a projected new headquarters for Trego-Dugan Aviation, the airport’s general-aviation “fixed base operator,” are included in the master plan.
They wouldn’t be eligible for FAA help, he said, because federal airport funds are focused on passenger service.
Airport Authority leaders have asked the city of North Platte to consider annexing the 102-year-old airport site. Doing so would allow tax increment financing to be considered for the Trego-Dugan project.
The City Council is expected Jan. 4 to consider a resolution to launch a series of annexation hearings and votes. A narrow band of land between Bicentennial Avenue and the airport also would be proposed to come inside city limits.