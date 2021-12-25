North Platte airport will put first round of federal infrastructure funds toward future new terminal

Funds now starting to flow from Congress’ recently passed infrastructure law should bring a new Lee Bird Field passenger terminal closer, Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said Friday.

The North Platte Regional Airport will get $1.01 million in the five-year bill’s first year, as will airports in Grand Island and Kearney, the Grand Island Independent has reported.

Seafeldt said the North Platte Airport Authority will bank those funds, along with expected future aid from the infrastructure bill, toward projects envisioned in the airport’s pending 20-year master plan.

Top on the plan’s list is a passenger terminal just east of the existing 1952 terminal, though Seafeldt cautioned that the Federal Aviation Administration has to approve first the master plan and then a new terminal itself.

But Lee Bird’s first award from the FAA’s new Airport Infrastructure Grant program “will accelerate what we have scheduled here in the next five years and possibly beyond,” he said.

The FAA is awarding $22.2 million to Nebraska airports in the initial year of AIG, one of three new airport aid programs under the under the bill President Joe Biden signed in November.