North Platte alum honored as outstanding band member in Marching Red

North Platte High School 2016 graduate Sydney McGahan was recently named one of two winners of the Cornhusker Marching Band’s 2020 Russ Swanson Outstanding Band Member Award.
McGahan, the daughter of Kevin McGahan and Sheryl Radke of North Platte, was honored with fellow 2020 Marching Red drum major Jacob Coughlin of Omaha during the band’s Feb. 20 annual awards ceremony. It was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in December with a major in music education and a minor in leadership and communications.
McGahan, a trombonist, first made the Marching Red as a freshman in 2016. She shared her five years in the UNL band with her brother Nathan, a sousaphonist and 2015 NPHS graduate.
McGahan is applying for elementary music teaching jobs, hoping to teach general music in kindergarten through fifth grade. Her mother is a former St. Patrick High School band director.