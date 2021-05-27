North Platte and state tourism leaders optimistic about Memorial Day weekend

With the Memorial Day weekend about to kick off another west central Nebraska summer, three factors bear watching.
» First, a really good one: COVID-19 restrictions are no longer in play.
» A potentially not-so-good one: It’ll be cool and likely rainy.
» Finally, an unknown: It’s the first holiday weekend with reservation-only camping at Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala.
The first factor has state and local tourism leaders feeling optimism for the first time since the pandemic’s weighty shadow settled over their industry 14 months ago.
“I’ll go out on a limb and say (business will) meet 2019 (levels) easily,” said Lisa Burke, executive director of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.
“There’s so much pent-up demand, and so many people are over staying home and not traveling.”
As for the weather ... well, it’s hardly unusual at this latitude for May’s last days to offer April-like skies and temperatures.
Visitors to the twin Kingsley Dam lakes and the “canal lakes” from Sutherland Reservoir to Johnson Lake will be greeted by temperatures in the low to mid-60s and strong chances for showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.
That isn’t likely to stop them, especially with the pandemic finally on the wane, said Burke and Jim Swenson of Lincoln, state parks administrator for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
“We’re excited to host people coming back for the summer season after last year,” Swenson said. “The first few times out, we encourage people to think about safety on the lakes and safety at the campgrounds.”
If pre-pandemic trends hold, he said, Game and Parks areas will be at or near capacity at both Johnson Lake and Lake Maloney south of North Platte.
Burke said North Platte’s hotels and motels are expecting strong weekends, though it’s more normal on Memorial Day weekend for I-80 travelers to be headed somewhere else.
On the other hand, rain and cooler temperatures often encourage visitors to check out indoor attractions like Scout’s Rest Ranch and the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center, she said.
“When the weather’s crappy, that’s an advantage for our attractions because kids want to do things,” Burke added.
North Platte’s showcase “festival month” for visitors launches in just a week, beginning with the return of the Miss Nebraska competition after a year lost to COVID-19.
Following close on its heels will be the Miss Rodeo Nebraska contest, also canceled last year, and Nebraskaland Days, which rescheduled its 2020 edition from June to August only to see the pandemic curtail most events except for the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.
In Ogallala and Keith County, most eyes this weekend will be on the holiday turnout at McConaughy and its “little lake” twin.
Drive-up camping — whether by paying customers or late-night sneak-ins — is out of bounds for the first time at Nebraska’s No. 1 outdoor attraction, where travelers from Colorado routinely predominate on holiday weekends.
Game and Parks reservations now are required to snag one of 1,500 permanent or beachfront camping spots between the two lakes, Swenson said.
That’s 2½ times as many as the agency had proposed in January 2020, raising cries of dismay and bringing hundreds of protesters from three states to a Lake McConaughy Visitor Center open house mere weeks before COVID-19 arrived in the state.
Game and Parks leaders, who had presented the 600-unit limit in partial response to a rowdy Fourth of July 2019 weekend, scrapped the tighter limits for 2020 and went back to the drawing board in tandem with a Keith County advisory committee.
That led last year to beefed-up holiday law enforcement patrols, longer hours at entrance kiosks and a ban on possession as well as consumption of alcohol in areas Game and Parks manages at the Kingsley lakes.
The alcohol ban, which doesn’t apply on private land or sites leased from Game and Parks, remains in place. Alcohol consumption, though not possession, had been banned at McConaughy since 1995.
Some beachfront camping sites remained available Thursday afternoon, Swenson said, though all the permanent camping and RV sites had been spoken for.
“We’re still getting calls about those (last) spots,” he said. “People are hearing our message about ‘know before you go.’”
He referred to a Game and Parks advertising and social-media campaign in Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming and especially Colorado about the new reservation system but also other lodging options around Lake Mac.
“It’s been a very aggressive campaign,” said Swenson, adding that a “second, third and fourth wave” of ads and social media posts to those states began Wednesday.
Commission members approved the Lake Mac publicity campaign in tandem with the 1,500-space reservation plan, said Karla Scott, executive director of the Ogallala/Keith County Chamber of Commerce.
That has given some comfort to Ogallala and Lake Mac business owners who fear economic losses at their busiest time of year if limits are drawn too tight, she said.
Local leaders hope “a higher number of campaign (spaces) can be allowed” on future holidays “if we show the reservation system is successful and can be managed,” Scott said.
City and county officials also have lent a hand, Scott said, by making it easier for interested property owners to offer camping spaces on their own land.
Private campsites, cabins and other lodging at the lake “are booked for all holidays” this year, Scott said. Ogallala’s motels say their weekend reservations are “doing as well as projected and a little bit better.”
She called visitors’ attention to Ogallala’s weekly “Sounds on the Square” concert series, which started Thursday night, and the Keith County Foundation Fund’s “Big Give Bash” concert June 12 featuring country singer Danielle Bradbery. Both are at Rendezvous Square downtown.
Friday brings the opening night of the 58th season of the Crystal Palace Revue at Front Street, Ogallala’s homage to its 1874-85 heritage as the “End of the Texas Trail.”
Reservations for Nebraska’s longest-running summer-stock show — which carried on in 2020 despite COVID-19 — are available at www.ogallalafrontstreet.com.
Though McConaughy’s peak annual visitations have been pegged as high as 1.9 million, those figures have been based on local estimates rather than hard figures, Scott and Swenson said.
Game and Parks began testing ways to get better figures last year and expects to have a full season of solid visitation numbers this year, Swenson said.
The Game and Parks leader said up to eight people are allowed to occupy each of the twin lakes’ combined 1,500 camping spaces.
Multiple “day use” areas also are in place at Lake Mac and Lake Ogallala, with no limits on activities except the alcohol ban.
The lakes’ visitation numbers “will be big,” Swenson said. “They will be good.”
