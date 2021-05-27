North Platte and state tourism leaders optimistic about Memorial Day weekend

That isn’t likely to stop them, especially with the pandemic finally on the wane, said Burke and Jim Swenson of Lincoln, state parks administrator for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

“We’re excited to host people coming back for the summer season after last year,” Swenson said. “The first few times out, we encourage people to think about safety on the lakes and safety at the campgrounds.”

If pre-pandemic trends hold, he said, Game and Parks areas will be at or near capacity at both Johnson Lake and Lake Maloney south of North Platte.

Burke said North Platte’s hotels and motels are expecting strong weekends, though it’s more normal on Memorial Day weekend for I-80 travelers to be headed somewhere else.

On the other hand, rain and cooler temperatures often encourage visitors to check out indoor attractions like Scout’s Rest Ranch and the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center, she said.

“When the weather’s crappy, that’s an advantage for our attractions because kids want to do things,” Burke added.

North Platte’s showcase “festival month” for visitors launches in just a week, beginning with the return of the Miss Nebraska competition after a year lost to COVID-19.