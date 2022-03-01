North Platte annexation package gets second-round approval in City Council

North Platte’s annexation package including Lee Bird Field won second-round approval Tuesday, setting up final decisions by the City Council March 15.

A second four-pack of 5-3 council votes advanced the proposal’s quartet of annexation ordinances, one for each of the four parts of the nearly 2,000-acre package.

Council members Ed Rieker, Donna Tryon and Mark Woods voted “no” on each ordinance, as they did after first-round debate Feb. 15.

Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Jim Carman, Brad Garrick, Ty Lucas and Pete Volz repeated their “yes” votes from two weeks earlier.

Tuesday’s council debate featured the first though indirect public reaction from Croell Inc., whose sand and gravel pit at U.S. Highway 30 and Newberry Access occupies the pivotal parcel in bringing Lee Bird into the city.

Without annexing the Croell land — the lone parcel touching both the airport and the current city limits — Lee Bird can’t be legally annexed because it doesn’t border city limits itself.

Volz and Planning Administrator Judy Clark said they separately discussed the annexation package Tuesday with Brian Marchant, a regional manager for Croell.

City officials had said at recent council and Planning Commission meetings that they had been trying to reach a Croell representative without success.

Volz said Marchant expressed concerns that annexation would cost Croell more in property taxes and could force them to charge city sales taxes and deal with different zoning regulations.

But Clark said she told Marchant that Croell already falls under city zoning regulations because it’s inside North Platte’s 2-mile-wide zoning jurisdiction outside current city limits.

Even though it’s now outside the city, she added, Croell also already must charge both Nebraska’s 5.5% and North Platte’s 1.5% sales taxes to customers inside the city. Only the state sales tax applies for customers located outside city limits.

If Croell already were inside city limits, she added, it would have paid just over $2,200 in 2021 city government property taxes.

Croell also would be subject to North Platte Airport Authority taxes once annexed. Based on figures listed on Lincoln County GIS, applying both city and airport 2021 tax rates would have boosted Croell’s gross 2021 tax bill by $2,541.47 from its actual total of $7,645.67.

None of those figures deducts the state’s two property tax credits, which together reduced North Platte property owners’ gross 2021 tax bills by 18.7%.

Council members, reacting only to the $2,200 Croell would have owed City Hall, split over whether that’s asking too much.

“I know it’s only $2,200, and we have to make those decisions,” Woods said. “But as a businessman, that’s still $2,200 coming out of your pocket. And it’s going to go up every year ...

“My opinion (against annexation) hasn’t changed. It’s just become stronger now.”

Volz said he and Marchant had a cordial conversation about Croell’s concerns, with Clark saying likewise about her own call.

But Volz noted that Croell typically does about $200,000 to $1 million worth of business annually with City Hall, selling asphalt and aggregate for street projects.

“I feel that $2,200 is, honest to goodness, a cost of doing business,” Volz said.

Council members also reviewed concerns from residents north of the airport about whether or when they might be brought inside a widened 2-mile zoning jurisdiction due to the annexation.

“I think the expansion of that extra (zoning) area is the biggest topic on this,” Lucas said.

State law would allow the city to redraw its 2-mile-wide jurisdiction to account for newly annexed areas, Clark said.

But it’s not a given that would happen, she added. A future City Council would have to vote to take that step, and even if it did, it could choose to extend it less than 2 miles out in given areas.

Future council members “may never want to extend that 2-mile jurisdiction,” she told the current council.

Clark repeated her recommendation that the council wait at least a year before even thinking about extending the 2-mile zone.

But that time frame isn’t baked into the annexation proposal at all, she said. She suggested waiting at least a year because that’s how long affected property owners have to challenge one or more parts of the annexation.

David Huebner, 1640 N. Airport Road, said he was relieved when Clark told him that. But his farming and ranching neighbors fear much higher costs if they’re brought inside the 2-mile zone, he said.

Huebner, who filed Monday for the Republican nomination for Lincoln County’s District 2 commissioner’s seat, said he put up a metal barn on his property for storing animals and keeping farm equipment.

But the barn’s site happened to sit just inside the city’s current 2-mile zone, which runs through his property, Huebner said.

He had to spend an extra $20,000 for city building permits and inspections that Lincoln County doesn’t require, he said.

“We live in the country to live in the country,” he said. Having to deal with city zoning rules “can be very costly for someone building a grain bin.”

Rieker said Huebner’s story hardened his opposition to annexing the airport.

“I understand zoning, and I understand the reason for it,” he said. “It just seems like we’ve gotten ourselves into a pattern of ever-encroaching government on the rights of the people.”

In other business, the council:

» Gave second-round approval to an unrelated ordinance creating a “street improvement district” for the expected 2023-24 reconstruction of U.S. Highway 83’s southbound lanes on South Jeffers Street between First and Leota streets.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation initiated the project and will pay about 65% of the cost, with the city paying the rest. A final vote on the street district ordinance will take place March 15.

» Approved the assessment schedule for a recent water-main extension along North Carr Avenue south of West Ninth Street.

