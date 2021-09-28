North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. announces recipients of community awards

The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. has announced its 2021 recipients of community awards that will be presented at its annual meeting Oct. 7 at the Sandhills Ramada Convention Center.
Dan Curran, deputy director of programs with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, will now be the featured speaker. Gov. Pete Ricketts had to alter his schedule due to the legislative special session and will not be able to attend as earlier announced.
The event will feature a social from 5 to 6 p.m. with appetizers, followed by the formal program at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25. Call the Chamber office at 532-4966 or email chamber@nparea.com. Reservations must be turned in by Friday.
This year’s community honorees are:
» Community Leader Impact: Dr. Ben Lashley for his volunteer contributions and time commitment over the past two decades to numerous organizations and boards of directors on the local, regional and state levels. Lashley is a founding member and president of Maple Park Dental Associates and along with his wife, Libby, also own Swan’s Fine Home.
» Business CEO of the Year: Dan O’Neill, president and CEO of KSAP Inc., doing business as Kwik Stop. O’Neill started with the organization in 1996, rising to general manager. He and his wife, Judy, purchased the operation in 2006, keeping its headquarters in North Platte and continuing to grow the business footprint throughout Nebraska, Colorado and North Platte.
» Member/Business of the Year: Nebraskaland Days staff and board of directors. The organization and its dedicated volunteers not only overcame the multiple challenges of a pandemic but did it in record-breaking fashion with the 2021 celebration and has announced another all-star lineup for 2022.
» New Business of the Year: Good Life on the Bricks. This award is given to a deserving business that has been in operation for at least two years. Owner Zach Hiebner and his staff have built a popular downtown restaurant and lounge, along with a catering business, that have added to the ambiance and revitalization of the Canteen District.
» Entrepreneur of the Year: Sarah Talbott has been busy building her successful downtown business, the Flower Market. Her dedication the past two years as president of the Downtown Association during a time of change, construction and excitement brought together a group of dedicated volunteers that worked with the city of North Platte on a game-changing revitalization for the Canteen District.
» Volunteer Effort of the Year: North Platte Community Build Playground and its two dedicated co-chairs, Emily Wurl and Tauni Morris, will be recognized for the tremendous effort and collaboration of community fundraising and volunteer sweat equity to construct a project that will affect generations to come.