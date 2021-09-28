North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. announces recipients of community awards

The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. has announced its 2021 recipients of community awards that will be presented at its annual meeting Oct. 7 at the Sandhills Ramada Convention Center.

Dan Curran, deputy director of programs with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, will now be the featured speaker. Gov. Pete Ricketts had to alter his schedule due to the legislative special session and will not be able to attend as earlier announced.

The event will feature a social from 5 to 6 p.m. with appetizers, followed by the formal program at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25. Call the Chamber office at 532-4966 or email chamber@nparea.com. Reservations must be turned in by Friday.

This year’s community honorees are:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

» Community Leader Impact: Dr. Ben Lashley for his volunteer contributions and time commitment over the past two decades to numerous organizations and boards of directors on the local, regional and state levels. Lashley is a founding member and president of Maple Park Dental Associates and along with his wife, Libby, also own Swan’s Fine Home.