North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. opens applications for 'Shot in the Arm' program

The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. is taking applications through June 1 from developers and property owners interested in Phase 3 of the chamber’s “Shot in the Arm” housing incentive program.
Details and a link to a fillable PDF application form may be found on the chamber website at nparea.com/shot-in-the-arm-housing-incentive, Chamber President and CEO Gary Person said in a press release.
Shot in the Arm Phase 3 has $1.05 million available for construction or rehabilitation incentives, Person said. The first two phases have added 213 new homes or apartment units since the program’s 2015 debut.
Of the $1.05 million, $500,000 comes from a recently awarded Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund grant, Person said.
The other $550,000 comes from the city of North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund, Great Plains Health and the chamber’s “economic incentive partners,” he added.
All Phase 3 projects must be within the city’s planning and zoning jurisdiction, which includes areas up to two miles outside city limits.
Shot in the Arm’s latest funding replenishes the previous phases’ incentives for building new single-family homes or apartment units. Phase 3 also includes incentives for renovating upper floors of downtown buildings for apartments and a pilot project to rehabilitate up to eight single-family homes that are at least 60 years old.
Homeowners interested in the rehab option should call the Lincoln County Community Development Corp. at 308-534-5095, Person said. LCCDC will administer the pilot project.
Single-family home rehabilitation incentives are limited to $25,000 per home and must include matching funds from the developer.
Person said owners of those homes also can apply for the state’s new “microTIF” program for homes at least 60 years old once the City Council officially enables its use in North Platte.
MicroTIF, approved by the Legislature last August, offers refunds of property taxes generated by increases in a home’s taxable value from a rehabilitation project.
Once the June 1 application deadline has passed, Person said, the chamber’s Shot in the Arm Committee will review them and make final incentive awards.
Preliminary demand for applications is quite high, he said, so the committee will try to be as fair as possible in distributing funds.
Criteria will include a project’s merit, its developers’ experience and financial capability, and their ability to complete work by Phase 3’s deadline of June 30, 2023.
After applicants complete the fillable form, Person said, they need to print out and sign the documents.
Finished and signed forms may be returned in person or mailed to the chamber at 502 S. Dewey St., North Platte, NE 69101. They also may be rescanned and emailed to Person at gary@nparea.com.
Those with questions may call the chamber at 308-532-4966.
