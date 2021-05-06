North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. opens applications for 'Shot in the Arm' program

Homeowners interested in the rehab option should call the Lincoln County Community Development Corp. at 308-534-5095, Person said. LCCDC will administer the pilot project.

Single-family home rehabilitation incentives are limited to $25,000 per home and must include matching funds from the developer.

Person said owners of those homes also can apply for the state’s new “microTIF” program for homes at least 60 years old once the City Council officially enables its use in North Platte.

MicroTIF, approved by the Legislature last August, offers refunds of property taxes generated by increases in a home’s taxable value from a rehabilitation project.

Once the June 1 application deadline has passed, Person said, the chamber’s Shot in the Arm Committee will review them and make final incentive awards.

Preliminary demand for applications is quite high, he said, so the committee will try to be as fair as possible in distributing funds.

Criteria will include a project’s merit, its developers’ experience and financial capability, and their ability to complete work by Phase 3’s deadline of June 30, 2023.