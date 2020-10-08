North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. recognizes professional front-line medical workers

North Platte’s “professional front-line medical workers” were collectively recognized as 2020’s “Professionals of the Year” at Thursday’s annual meeting of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

Dr. Richard Raska, a podiatrist and the chamber’s outgoing board president, choked up as he described the group’s decision to honor them for their service in the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

They “kept our community and its residents as safe as possible in these extraordinary and challenging times that COVID-19 forced upon us,” Raska said.

“They helped all of us appreciate our rural roots even more,” he added. “These are special folks who care very deeply, and that’s why they chose the medical fields they work in. Our lives are all enriched because of their great dedication and sacrifice.”

Raska said the award specifically recognizes the staff members of Great Plains Health as well as three nursing homes: Centennial Park Retirement Village, Linden Estates/Linden Manor and North Platte Care Center.

Only GPH had representatives at the lunch meeting at the Sandhills Convention Center, Raska said, because the nursing homes are all coping with coronavirus outbreaks.