North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. recognizes professional front-line medical workers

North Platte’s “professional front-line medical workers” were collectively recognized as 2020’s “Professionals of the Year” at Thursday’s annual meeting of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
Dr. Richard Raska, a podiatrist and the chamber’s outgoing board president, choked up as he described the group’s decision to honor them for their service in the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
They “kept our community and its residents as safe as possible in these extraordinary and challenging times that COVID-19 forced upon us,” Raska said.
“They helped all of us appreciate our rural roots even more,” he added. “These are special folks who care very deeply, and that’s why they chose the medical fields they work in. Our lives are all enriched because of their great dedication and sacrifice.”
Raska said the award specifically recognizes the staff members of Great Plains Health as well as three nursing homes: Centennial Park Retirement Village, Linden Estates/Linden Manor and North Platte Care Center.
Only GPH had representatives at the lunch meeting at the Sandhills Convention Center, Raska said, because the nursing homes are all coping with coronavirus outbreaks.
Other award winners at the chamber meeting were:
» Entrepreneur of the Year: Dusty Barner, founder of Dusty Trails LLC at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park.
» Volunteer of the Year: Greg Wilke, who kept up a busy schedule of volunteer activities throughout many years with First National Bank of Omaha’s North Platte office. He retired in 2019 and stepped down earlier this year as chairman of the North Platte Planning Commission.
» New Business of the Year: Double Dips Ice Creamery, which opened its Canteen District “bricks and mortar” shop at 522 N. Dewey St. in August 2019. It was founded in a mobile trailer eight years earlier.
» Business of the Year: Wilkinson Development Inc., cited for its commitment to North Platte through its businesses in the city and the presence of its statewide headquarters downtown at 214 E. Fifth St.
» Business CEO of the Year: Mark Oettinger, longtime general manager of North Platte’s Walmart Distribution Center.
Chamber members also honored outgoing Mayor Dwight Livingston and recently retired City Administrator Jim Hawks for their service to the chamber and city.
Also recognized were retiring chamber board members and past presidents Dr. Ben Lashley and Mel McNea, as well as incoming members Fiona Libsack and Mendy Oettinger.
Josh Harm, the chamber’s new board president for 2020-21, presented Raska with a plaque for his service at meeting’s end.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.