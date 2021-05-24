North Platte Area Chamber & Development exec says end to state's COVID-19 unemployment benefits 'moves us in right direction'

One local official called Gov. Pete Ricketts’ decision to end the state’s $300 in weekly coronavirus unemployment benefits welcome news for the North Platte business community that’s struggling to find a full workforce.

“You can go to almost any place in town and they’ve got help-wanted signs,” North Platte Area Chamber & Development president Gary Person said Monday. “Then those that don’t, I think if you stop in and ask if the have are any job openings, they would say, ‘Yeah, we do.’

“I commend (Ricketts) for taking action and realizing demand was out there in the public sector (for workers). It’s just been a struggle for those small businesses to find people. For the hospitality industry, this is probably the best news they’ve heard in a long time — probably since pre-COVID.”

Person said the labor shortage has forced places in town to either close for a short period, or cut back hours or days that the doors are open.

He agreed with Ricketts’ statement that the weekly benefit acted as a disincentive for some people to go back to work.