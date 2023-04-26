The North Platte Area Children’s Museum is hosting its inaugural golf tournament fundraiser on May 6.

The tournament is open to golfers of all skill levels, with prizes awarded to the top performers.

The tournament is at Rivers Edge Golf Club, 1008 W. 18th Street, North Platte. Teams can register by calling the course at 308-532-7550.

Sponsors are also being sought to support the event and help raise funds for the Children’s Museum.

All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the mission of the North Platte Area Children’s Museum.

The North Platte Area Children's Museum is dedicated to serving the needs of children, families and schools as a center of learning and discovery in North Platte and surrounding communities.