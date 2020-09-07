The North Platte Area Children’s Museum will re-open on Tuesday.
The facility, located at 314 N. Jeffers St., will operate at its normal hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, according to a post on the museum’s Facebook page.
The post states that it will operate according to the guidelines set forth in the COVID-19 Community Risk Dial.
With the dial in orange, masks are required. When the dial is in yellow, masks are recommended.
If the dial reaches red, the facility will close until the risk level is back in the orange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.