North Platte Area Children's Museum reopens with new features, safety measures

The North Platte Area Children’s Museum reopened Tuesday after the COVID-19 community risk dial dropped to “orange.”

In November, the risk dial went into the red category, which Director MenDi McCuiston said forced the popular place for youngsters to close. With the reopening, there are a few new features that will offer children fun opportunities, as well as safety measures.

“Right now, we are still requiring masks for ages 3 and up,” McCuiston said. “We are limiting our capacity to 25 to allow for social distancing.”

McCuiston said the staff sanitizes everything in the museum per health department guidelines, but children are allowed access to all the rooms and interactive displays.

“You don’t realize how many little pieces, how many surfaces there are,” McCuiston said. “The hands get kind of dry from cleaning, but it’s worth it.”

McCuiston began her tenure as director six months ago, after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when the facility was closed.

“It was kind of nice because I got the chance to learn the books,” McCuiston said, “the behind-the-scenes stuff.”