North Platte Area Children's Museum Trivia Night returns Saturday

The North Platte Area Children’s Museum Trivia Night returns after a COVID-19 hiatus to help raise funds for the organization.
“Maskerade” is the theme for the event Saturday at the D&N Event Center. Registrations are recommended by Friday and can be made here.
“We would like teams to pre-register so we know how many to set up for,” said Mendi McCuiston, director of the museum.
McCuiston said the trivia nights, generally hosted twice a year, are the largest fundraisers for the museum. She said each trivia night generally brings in between $5,000 and $7,000.
“They’re good,” McCuiston said. “They keep us going for the year.”
There are a number of games and prizes including a 50/50 raffle, Heads or Tails, team name and costume contest.
Winners of the trivia contest will receive a cash prize.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first question will be called at 7 p.m.
Participants need to bring their own food and drinks. Cost is $200 per team, which can have up to eight people.
Job Vigil
Reporter
I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
