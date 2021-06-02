North Platte Area Children's Museum Trivia Night returns Saturday

The North Platte Area Children’s Museum Trivia Night returns after a COVID-19 hiatus to help raise funds for the organization.

“Maskerade” is the theme for the event Saturday at the D&N Event Center. Registrations are recommended by Friday and can be made here.

“We would like teams to pre-register so we know how many to set up for,” said Mendi McCuiston, director of the museum.

McCuiston said the trivia nights, generally hosted twice a year, are the largest fundraisers for the museum. She said each trivia night generally brings in between $5,000 and $7,000.

“They’re good,” McCuiston said. “They keep us going for the year.”

There are a number of games and prizes including a 50/50 raffle, Heads or Tails, team name and costume contest.

Winners of the trivia contest will receive a cash prize.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first question will be called at 7 p.m.

Participants need to bring their own food and drinks. Cost is $200 per team, which can have up to eight people.

