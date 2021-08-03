North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity fundraiser shows off website, helps cover cost of homes in production

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is hosting a fundraiser throughout August that shows off their newly designed website, according to a press release.

Participants can visit npahfh.org at 5 p.m. to make a $5 donation throughout August. Each donation made will be put into a drawing for weekly prizes as well as a grand prize at the end of the month. Prizes are from sponsors like Huebner’s Lawn and Garden, Bomgaars, Fat Dogs, The Cedar Room and Rivers Edge Golf Course.

The fundraiser promotes Habitat’s new website and helps to provide funds for the two houses currently in production, according to the press release.

“This has been an unprecedented year in that construction costs have gotten so incredibly high,” said Dalene Skates, executive director. “We have to be creative about raising the funds to complete our houses.”