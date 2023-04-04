North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity announced Monday the hiring of Jorge Olivares, the nonprofit’s new construction manager.

Olivares comes to Habitat with a variety of general construction experience and has also volunteered with North Platte Area Habitat.

“Coming to Habitat was a no-brainer, as I recently bought a home of my own and know what a wonderful feeling it is to put down roots,” Olivares said.

“Working with Habitat provides an opportunity to give another family a home they own themselves.”

Habitat Executive Director Dalene Skates said the position is “an extremely different scenario than any other construction company.”

“Not only is this a construction management position where you have to build multiple houses to code and work with various contractors like every other business,” she said, “you’re also working with volunteers in lieu of paid staff. Construction skill and knowledge does not always equate to working with people.

“You don’t have to have spent much time with Jorge to see his passion for what we do, and that’s important in this position. We’re pleased he has joined our team.”

This year Habitat will be completing one house on 18th Street and North Miles Avenue and will begin building three homes at East Second and McCabe.

For more information, contact the Habitat office at 308-534-6251.