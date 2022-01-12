 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity purchases tools, equipment with grant
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity purchases tools, equipment with grant

Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation has awarded North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity a $1,240 tool and equipment grant.

The grant enabled Habitat to purchase a variety of tools and equipment to help the organization build houses.

This type of community assistance and collaboration, through donations and grants like this one, ensures the mission of North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity to put God’s love into action, by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope, said Dalene Skates, the Habitat affiliate’s executive director.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the support of organizations like Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation and the volunteers who come out each and every day to help our families build,” Skates said in a press release.

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity has operated in North Platte since 1998. To date it has completed 60 houses, most recently at the property across from Buffalo School on 17th Street. The next dedication, for House 61, will take place later this month.

