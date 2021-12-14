North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity raises funds with mailbox auction

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ace Hardware in North Platte donated the mailboxes for the fundraiser, which is in its inaugural year.

Dalene Skates, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity, said the organization reached out to the, “artistic and creative people in the community and those who are passionate about Habitat.”

“We went to our friends,” Skates said, "but since then we’ve had people contact us and say, ‘Hey, can I do a mailbox next year?’ We will probably open it up. I would be interest to see what we would get.

“This is a start and you never know how these events are going to go, because we like to do fun and unique events.”

The artists had all of November to finish their projects and the mailboxes will be on display at the arts center last Thursday.

“We didn’t put any stipulations on (the artists) at all,” Skates said. “We said, ‘Just use your creativity. What would you like a mailbox to look like? What would be fun for you?’”

One winning bidder selected Hales’ hammer mailbox and donated it to the next family for a completed Habitat for Humanity project.