North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity raises funds with mailbox auction

The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity believes that everyone deserves a decent place to call home. Maybe everyone also deserves a cool mailbox to put in front of that dwelling?
Or at least be presented with the opportunity to do so.
That was the foundation for a benefit for that Habitat for Humanity on Tuesday night.
Thirteen uniquely painted, constructed and decorated mailboxes were auctioned off at the Prairie Arts Center. It resulted in $5,200 that will be reinvested into Habitat for Humanity for materials and supplies.
The high bid of the night was $750 and the winner for each round of the auction — which Jeff White presided over — was allowed to have a choice of mailboxes.
The selections ranged from a steampunk design to Snoopy and Woodstock from “Peanuts” to farm animals and sunflowers.
John Hales, the vice president of the local Habitat for Humanity, used the mailbox as the head of a giant hammer he created with the handle being the post.
He said the design was a nod to Habitat for Humanity and also to his favorite hobby.
“I like to build myself,” Hales said. “I have a shop at home and like to (build) a lot of things.”
Ace Hardware in North Platte donated the mailboxes for the fundraiser, which is in its inaugural year.
Dalene Skates, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity, said the organization reached out to the, “artistic and creative people in the community and those who are passionate about Habitat.”
“We went to our friends,” Skates said, "but since then we’ve had people contact us and say, ‘Hey, can I do a mailbox next year?’ We will probably open it up. I would be interest to see what we would get.
“This is a start and you never know how these events are going to go, because we like to do fun and unique events.”
The artists had all of November to finish their projects and the mailboxes will be on display at the arts center last Thursday.
“We didn’t put any stipulations on (the artists) at all,” Skates said. “We said, ‘Just use your creativity. What would you like a mailbox to look like? What would be fun for you?’”
One winning bidder selected Hales’ hammer mailbox and donated it to the next family for a completed Habitat for Humanity project.
The organization completed its 61st home in November and the next one is scheduled to be dedicated in January.
Skates said events like the mailbox auction are critical to Habitat for Humanity for multiple reasons.
“Fundraisers are how we do our mission,” Skates said. “It is vital for not only keeping the community engaged in what we do but aware of what we do.
“We get people in for events like this who may not be aware of what Habitat does,” Skates said. “But they do by the time they leave.”