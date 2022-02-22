North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity, RDAP go head-to-head in annual Lip Sync Battle

Two teams face off Friday in the third annual Lip Sync Battle.

The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and Rape and Domestic Abuse Program teams will compete in a friendly fundraising competition that will benefit the two North Platte nonprofit organizations.

The event, loosely based on the Paramount Network television show “Lip Sync Battle,” will feature some of North Platte’s most colorful and entertaining lip syncers battling it out for the coveted Lip Sync Battle Belt, according to a press release.

Watch last year's lip sync battle contestants:

During this year’s event, each of the six participants will perform two songs, facing off against a contestant from the opposite team. As in past contests, the audience determines the winner, but this year contestants also have an opportunity to do their own fundraising by “selling” decibels. Those decibel purchases will be added to the actual audience decibel points to select the champion.

Contestants for Team RDAP are Amber Garza, Meesha Keeling and Erin Brown. Team Habitat Battlers are Tamina Hartman, Amy Sabatka and Hannah Hokanson.

Returning are Lewys Carlini as master of ceremonies and Sonie Kuhlman as the “Colorful Commentator.” Derek Beck will be handling the music selected by the contestants, and Dillon and Crystal Johnson have returned as event coordinators.

Tickets are $25 in advance and are available at the Habitat office at 420 N. Cottonwood St. or at the RDAP office at 316 E. Front St. Team Habitat and Team RDAP T-shirts can be purchased to wear to the show. Tickets at the event will be $30 and shirts $20.