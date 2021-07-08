 Skip to main content
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity receives $15,000 grant
top story

  • Updated
6-9 Habitat.JPG

Volunteers prepare the base of North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s 60th house in advance of a planned Saturday wall-raising at West 17th Street and Cody Avenue. The foundation for House 61 can be seen behind the temporary shed at left. Habitat’s North Platte affiliate, founded in 1997, is in its 25th year of operation.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 220 Habitat organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help low-to-moderate income families construct and improve homes across the country.

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity will receive $15,000 and use the funding to build a home in NPAHFH’s Buffalo School neighborhood, according to a press release. Tracee Allen and Zach Ruiz Wilcox have been waiting through last year’s pandemic to get started on their house. Their patience is being rewarded as their friends and family have finally been able to come out to help build.

“We are so grateful for this opportunity to again work with the Wells Fargo Builds program,” Dalene Skates, Habitat’s local affiliate director, wrote in a press release. “We’ve had a long-standing partnership with our local Wells Fargo staff. They are some of the best painters we’ve had on site.”

The grant is part of a $7.75 million donation Wells Fargo is making to Habitat for Humanity International through Wells Fargo Builds, an initiative that provides philanthropic financial support and volunteerism to create sustainable affordable housing. More than 340 homes will be constructed or repaired with Habitat in over 40 states through the initiative this year. Wells Fargo Builds is part of Wells Fargo’s $1 billion philanthropic commitment to create more housing affordability solutions by 2025.

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity has been building safe, decent affordable houses in North Platte for 23 years. To date, 59 houses have been completed with primarily volunteer builders. For more information or to volunteer, call 308-534-6251 or stop by the office at 420 N. Cottonwood St.

