North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity receives $15,000 grant

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 220 Habitat organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help low-to-moderate income families construct and improve homes across the country.

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity will receive $15,000 and use the funding to build a home in NPAHFH’s Buffalo School neighborhood, according to a press release. Tracee Allen and Zach Ruiz Wilcox have been waiting through last year’s pandemic to get started on their house. Their patience is being rewarded as their friends and family have finally been able to come out to help build.

“We are so grateful for this opportunity to again work with the Wells Fargo Builds program,” Dalene Skates, Habitat’s local affiliate director, wrote in a press release. “We’ve had a long-standing partnership with our local Wells Fargo staff. They are some of the best painters we’ve had on site.”