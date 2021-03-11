North Platte area likely to miss out on heavy snow from late winter storm

Though motorists traveling west should think twice, North Platte appears likely to miss the worst of this weekend’s late-winter storm.

National Weather Service forecasts Thursday showed northern Colorado, eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle in line for the heaviest snow and blizzard conditions Friday night through Sunday.

But while snow and rain likely will take turns in North Platte, notable snowfall probably isn’t in the cards, according to the Weather Service office at the North Platte Regional Airport.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the 11 Panhandle counties, but west central Nebraska is more likely to face a “cold steady rain,” the agency’s Lee Bird Field office said in a “special weather statement.”

Gusty east to northeast winds, thunderstorms and “locally heavy downpours” also are possible in the region, it added.

“Weather story” maps on the North Platte office’s website Thursday gave the city no chance of seeing 2 inches or more of snow between Saturday and Monday morning.

The story could be different in the northwest Sandhills, where Hyannis has an 84% chance of at least 2 inches of snow and a 49% chance of 8 inches or more.