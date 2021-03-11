North Platte area likely to miss out on heavy snow from late winter storm

Though motorists traveling west should think twice, North Platte appears likely to miss the worst of this weekend’s late-winter storm.
National Weather Service forecasts Thursday showed northern Colorado, eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle in line for the heaviest snow and blizzard conditions Friday night through Sunday.
But while snow and rain likely will take turns in North Platte, notable snowfall probably isn’t in the cards, according to the Weather Service office at the North Platte Regional Airport.
A winter storm watch has been issued for the 11 Panhandle counties, but west central Nebraska is more likely to face a “cold steady rain,” the agency’s Lee Bird Field office said in a “special weather statement.”
Gusty east to northeast winds, thunderstorms and “locally heavy downpours” also are possible in the region, it added.
“Weather story” maps on the North Platte office’s website Thursday gave the city no chance of seeing 2 inches or more of snow between Saturday and Monday morning.
The story could be different in the northwest Sandhills, where Hyannis has an 84% chance of at least 2 inches of snow and a 49% chance of 8 inches or more.
Front Range cities from Denver to Cheyenne, Wyoming, remain most likely to see colossal weekend snow totals, according to Weather Service offices in both cities.
Possible snowfalls include 8 to 12 inches in Colorado Springs, 18 to 24 inches in Denver and Greeley and 24 to 30 inches in Estes Park, Fort Collins and Cheyenne.
Total snowfall should taper off near the Nebraska-Colorado corner, but Sidney and Scottsbluff-Gering could see 18 to 24 inches of snow over the weekend.
Power outages and whiteout conditions are expected throughout the Panhandle and southeast Wyoming, the Cheyenne Weather Service office said.
After chilly conditions and rain Wednesday, North Platte enjoyed a partly sunny break between storms Thursday with an afternoon high in the mid-50s.
Friday’s high should be near 50, but the storm system’s fringes will begin making themselves known after sundown.
Chances of rain, snow or both will rise from 40% Friday night to 90% Saturday and 100% Saturday night.
Sunday also will be soggy, with a 90% chance of precipitation during the day and 70% Sunday night.
North Platte’s temperatures should top out around 40 during the weekend while hovering around the freezing mark at night. Highs Monday through Thursday should be in the low to mid-40s.