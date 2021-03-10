North Platte area may be in for a rude awakening after summer-like weather

Don’t look now, but that “opportunity” for North Platte to have one of those memorable March snowstorms may arise this weekend.

Panhandle counties likely will share in heavy, wet snow expected to pummel Wyoming and Colorado Friday through Sunday, said Jaclyn Gomez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

That will cap a topsy-turvy week in which record-setting highs Tuesday were doused Wednesday by snow in parts of western Nebraska and light rain in North Platte.

Valentine had recorded about 2 inches of snow by noon Wednesday, with at least 8 inches in Chadron and 10 in Morrill, northwest of Scottsbluff.

It’s too early yet, Gomez said Wednesday afternoon, to know how much snow will fall this weekend or whether the storm system bringing it will track far enough east for North Platte to get blanketed as well.

The city’s long-range forecast says snow is likely both Saturday and Sunday, following highs around 50 degrees Thursday and Friday. The Weather Service has yet to estimate weekend precipitation totals.

Because the ground has already thawed after February’s deep freeze, “it might melt right away” if it comes during the day, Gomez said.