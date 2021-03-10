North Platte area may be in for a rude awakening after summer-like weather

Don’t look now, but that “opportunity” for North Platte to have one of those memorable March snowstorms may arise this weekend.
Panhandle counties likely will share in heavy, wet snow expected to pummel Wyoming and Colorado Friday through Sunday, said Jaclyn Gomez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
That will cap a topsy-turvy week in which record-setting highs Tuesday were doused Wednesday by snow in parts of western Nebraska and light rain in North Platte.
Valentine had recorded about 2 inches of snow by noon Wednesday, with at least 8 inches in Chadron and 10 in Morrill, northwest of Scottsbluff.
It’s too early yet, Gomez said Wednesday afternoon, to know how much snow will fall this weekend or whether the storm system bringing it will track far enough east for North Platte to get blanketed as well.
The city’s long-range forecast says snow is likely both Saturday and Sunday, following highs around 50 degrees Thursday and Friday. The Weather Service has yet to estimate weekend precipitation totals.
Because the ground has already thawed after February’s deep freeze, “it might melt right away” if it comes during the day, Gomez said.
“If it falls at night, it has a better chance of accumulation.”
The Feb. 5-20 “polar vortex,” which saw repeated overnight lows well below zero, caused frost to sink about 1 foot into the soil around North Platte, she said.
But after more than a week of unseasonably warm temperatures, “there’s no frost in the ground at all.” That means Wednesday’s rain and any weekend precipitation should soak more into the ground, Gomez said.
The Weather Service offices at Denver and Cheyenne, Wyoming, were likewise holding back on weekend snowfall totals but warning of possible blizzard conditions along the Rockies’ Front Range.
Initial warnings early this week spoke of as much as 3 to 5 feet of snow in the Denver area. Snowpack was 88% of normal Wednesday in Colorado’s South Platte River basin and 86% in the North Platte basin.
Lee Bird Field needs only 3.3 inches of snow in order for the five-month period that started Nov. 1 to crack North Platte’s top-10 chart.
The airport has recorded 32.8 inches since that date, 31.3 inches of it between Dec. 1 and Feb. 28. The latter amount ranked fifth for the city’s three-month “meteorological winter” in records dating to 1892-93.
Wednesday’s daytime temperatures in North Platte hovered around 40 degrees, half the record-setting 81 recorded Tuesday at Lee Bird Field.
Tuesday’s high was 110 degrees above North Platte’s 29-below reading on the morning of Feb. 15 — which itself was 97 degrees less than the Feb. 3 daytime high of 68.
Gomez said the Broken Bow and Valentine airports also recorded all-time March 9 highs Tuesday, with temperatures there reaching 79 and 78 respectively.
After a sunny day in North Platte Thursday, the first precipitation from the weekend storm system should arrive Friday afternoon, according to the Weather Service’s long-range forecast.
Precipitation chances are 90% throughout Saturday, with alternating periods of rain and snow throughout the weekend.
Clouds and slight chances of more precipitation are expected through midweek, while daytime highs are likely to stay around 40 degrees.
