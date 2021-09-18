North Platte area officials keep tight rein on spending

Watch out, fiscal watchdogs sometimes say, for government officials who treat their annual budgets as licenses to spend every tax dollar they can.
That hasn’t been the case in North Platte in recent years. Not even close.
The Telegraph tested the truism by comparing actual annual spending with approved budgets from 2010-11 to 2019-20 by the eight local governments serving North Platte property owners.
Annual and 10-year average “actual vs. budgeted” percentages were computed from the annual budget documents local governments file each September with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts.
Among the newspaper’s findings:
» The eight governments, on average, have spent between one-fourth and four-fifths of their annual budgets across all 10 years.
» Actual spending for the city of North Platte, which has the largest overall budget, averaged 70.5% of budgeted spending over the decade of the 2010s.
Lincoln County averaged 65.1% and North Platte Public Schools 78.6%, while the 18-county Mid-Plains Community College Area averaged 68.6%.
Three of the eight, on average, spent less than half their budgets: Educational Service Unit 16 (45.9%), the Lincoln County Agricultural Society (39.6%) and the Twin Platte Natural Resources District (24.7%). The ESU and NRD are also multicounty districts.
» In every case but one, actual spending never exceeded 86.2% of an approved budget — and often was much less.
Actual spending by the Agricultural Society, which operates the annual Lincoln County Fair, averaged just 4.1% of budgeted spending in 2018-19 and 4.3% in 2019-20. Twin Platte NRD had two years under 15%.
The lone exception resulted from a January 2015 decision by the North Platte Airport Authority to refinance bonds issued for federally approved airport projects.
In those cases, the federal government pays 90% of project costs and the Airport Authority the other 10%, said board Chairman Mike Jacobson.
The 2014-15 bond refinancing, meant to save $255,547 in bond interest for taxpayers, added more than $2 million to both revenue and spending that year.
But because that step wasn’t contemplated in the Airport Authority’s original $2.18 million budget, actual 2014-15 spending wound up at $3.62 million — 166.2% of the original budgeted amount.
That lifted Lee Bird Field’s 10-year annual “actual spending” average to 82.4% of budgeted spending, the highest among the city’s eight property tax consumers.
Take away that 2014-15 anomaly, however, and actual spending averaged 73.1% of budgeted spending for the other nine fiscal years that decade.
Reasons why North Platte’s local budgets look like they do depend somewhat on size.
Whether they’re large or small, however, local leaders point out one constant: If they expect to receive outside funds or face specific expenses, they need to budget for them.
The latter can be challenging due to Nebraska’s 25-year-old lids on property tax rates and annual growth in most types of spending that rely on them. Outside funds, though, aren’t subject to the lids.
Such realities have produced some strange budgeting numbers for three of North Platte’s smaller property tax consumers.
» Annual budget amounts routinely bob up and down for the Airport Authority, depending on how many improvement projects and equipment purchases gain federal approval — and the 90% funding that goes with them — in a given year.
» Official budgets for the Agricultural Society, which normally cover county fair expenses and little else, swelled starting in 2018 when the fair board added about $9 million with an eye toward adding another building at the North Platte fairgrounds.
But that money isn’t on hand. It’s budgeted, board President Brent Roggow said this month, so the fair board is ready when it decides it can start fundraising — and then legally spend what it raises on construction.
Twin Platte NRD’s budget, by contrast, includes a pool of property tax money raised over several years under its state-required “integrated management plan.”
Once enough money was raised, NRD property tax rates dropped, General Manager Kent Miller said. The saved funds will be used if needed to buy water to keep Platte River flows at state-mandated levels.
But if that money isn’t budgeted, he added, it can’t be spent when that need arises.
Veteran Lincoln County Commissioner Joe Hewgley pointed to outside grants — whether from state or federal governments or private sources — as a frequent reason local budgets often exceed actual spending.
“People will say, ‘How can you overbudget by 10%, 20%, 30%?’” said Hewgley, North Platte’s senior elected official with 36 consecutive years of County Board service.
Governing boards might not spend or even receive all the money they expect from a grant in a given year, he said.
But even “if we can spend only $100,000 or $200,000 of it, we still have to budget it,” Hewgley added. “That’s the biggest part that people just don’t understand.”
The impact of outside grants was especially notable as North Platte’s largest local governments set their 2021-22 budgets.
Federal aid to address local issues or reimburse spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic added several million dollars to budgets for the city, Lincoln County and the school district.
Next year’s budgeted city spending declined overall, even with COVID-19 aid. But for the county and schools, projected COVID-19 aid drove double-digit percentage increases in their budgets — even while their property tax rates drop.
North Platte city leaders grappled with two other uncertainties, one on each side of the ledger, in setting their next budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
On one hand, the 14-month rally in city sales tax collections yielded $1 million more from that source in 2020-21 than in any previous fiscal year.
On the other, officials can’t be sure the sales-tax trend will continue — and they also think some major economic projects in progress might require more city services.
That led City Hall to ask the City Council Sept. 9, for the first time in years, to exercise its full spending power under state budget lids — even though overall 2021-22 budgeted spending will decline.
Council members agreed, 7-0, after Mayor Brandon Kelliher, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon and Finance Director Dawn Miller explained the step would give the city more fiscal flexibility in the future.
Before that vote, first-year Councilwoman Donna Tryon — who joined in the unanimous “yes” vote — expressed the often-stated fear that government might not use extra spending power wisely.
“I guess my concern is that I don’t want us, just because our (spending) limit is up here, to get relaxed with our budgeting processes,” she said.
The city’s long-term track record has said otherwise, Kelliher answered. “Historically, our community has exercised its spending authority quite conservatively.”