North Platte area officials keep tight rein on spending

Reasons why North Platte’s local budgets look like they do depend somewhat on size.

Whether they’re large or small, however, local leaders point out one constant: If they expect to receive outside funds or face specific expenses, they need to budget for them.

The latter can be challenging due to Nebraska’s 25-year-old lids on property tax rates and annual growth in most types of spending that rely on them. Outside funds, though, aren’t subject to the lids.

Such realities have produced some strange budgeting numbers for three of North Platte’s smaller property tax consumers.

» Annual budget amounts routinely bob up and down for the Airport Authority, depending on how many improvement projects and equipment purchases gain federal approval — and the 90% funding that goes with them — in a given year.

» Official budgets for the Agricultural Society, which normally cover county fair expenses and little else, swelled starting in 2018 when the fair board added about $9 million with an eye toward adding another building at the North Platte fairgrounds.