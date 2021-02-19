North Platte area sales-tax collections finish 2020 with a bang but lodging tax still lags

North Platte-area shoppers came through again at Christmas, closing 2020 with a sixth monthly 15-year sales tax record over the COVID-19-ravaged year’s last seven months.
The $762,433 in net December sales taxes also sets up North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund to collect up to $325,000 in fresh funds next month.
Local tourism leaders were more relieved to see an end to 2020, when Lincoln County lodging taxes never escaped the pandemic’s drag and trailed 2019 totals by 27.4%.
But North Platte’s sales taxes rose 0.8% for the calendar year, totaling nearly $8.36 million. They grew at an impressive 3.8% rate over 2019 for the eight months after March and April’s strictest state health measures.
Seven of the city’s monthly 2020 totals set highs in records dating to 2006, counting the last pre-pandemic month last February.
December’s net sales taxes, which were 0.8% higher than the $756,025 collected in December 2019, left the city’s 2020-21 collections just $1,834 short of the first threshold for putting more money into QGF.
Voters’ latest 10-year renewal of the reserved sales-tax fund for economic development takes effect April 1, effectively splitting QGF’s annual “trigger point” in two for 2020-21 only.
With total collections now just shy of the first six-month trigger point of $3.64 million, the city’s March check for net January taxes will be split practically 50-50 between QGF and the city’s general fund.
If North Platte receives more than $652,000 from sales taxes for January — a level it has reached every month since May — QGF will get its maximum possible $325,000 for 2020-21’s first half.
“We definitely have some really good (economic) projects that are emerging, so this is really good news,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
The QGF calculator will reset to zero as the fund’s new 10-year term begins. The city will have to receive at least $3.71 million between April 1 and Sept. 30 for QGF to have a shot at up to $325,000 more before 2020-21 ends.
The county’s net December lodging taxes totaled $39,789, closing 2020 with a total of $663,196 — well below the $913,950 taken in during 2019.
After starting 2020 with two positive months, lodging taxes posted 10 straight losses as Americans curtailed travel due to COVID-19. December’s total was 17.5% below the same month in 2019.
“I’m glad 2020 is over and very thankful our lodging tax receipts were only down 27.4%,” said Lisa Burke, executive director of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.
The depression in hotel-motel traffic meant a lean year for Burke’s agency, which must use lodging-tax receipts for tourism promotion under state law.
She said she doesn’t expect monthly receipts to recover before winter’s end, because the market for landing meetings and conventions remains “at a complete standstill.”
But Burke said she’s cautiously hopeful this year’s spring quarter will finally bring a turnaround. The Visitors Bureau has resumed awarding grants to aid community events with that hope in mind, she said.
“This community needs a turnaround before June,” traditionally North Platte’s biggest tourism month prior to COVID-19, Burke said.
