North Platte area sales-tax collections finish 2020 with a bang but lodging tax still lags

If North Platte receives more than $652,000 from sales taxes for January — a level it has reached every month since May — QGF will get its maximum possible $325,000 for 2020-21’s first half.

“We definitely have some really good (economic) projects that are emerging, so this is really good news,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

The QGF calculator will reset to zero as the fund’s new 10-year term begins. The city will have to receive at least $3.71 million between April 1 and Sept. 30 for QGF to have a shot at up to $325,000 more before 2020-21 ends.

The county’s net December lodging taxes totaled $39,789, closing 2020 with a total of $663,196 — well below the $913,950 taken in during 2019.

After starting 2020 with two positive months, lodging taxes posted 10 straight losses as Americans curtailed travel due to COVID-19. December’s total was 17.5% below the same month in 2019.

“I’m glad 2020 is over and very thankful our lodging tax receipts were only down 27.4%,” said Lisa Burke, executive director of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.