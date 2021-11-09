North Platte-based aviation company expands to Amazon feeder gateway in Des Moines

A predawn landing 410 miles east of North Platte Tuesday emphasized how far Trego-Dugan Aviation’s reach now stretches beyond its Lee Bird Field base.
President Vince Dugan and other North Platte-based company executives were at Des Moines International Airport to welcome Amazon’s first incoming cargo flight to Trego-Dugan’s new “Amazon feeder gateway” operation there.
It’s the third “ground handling” partnership between the e-commerce giant and the North Platte-based company, which employs 30 people at the North Platte Regional Airport but some 1,800 across 42 U.S. cities.
Dugan said Amazon and Trego-Dugan launched gateway services serving larger aircraft in May at Pittsburgh International Airport and in October at Spokane International Airport in Washington.
The Des Moines launch “went really well, and we’re really excited,” Dugan said Tuesday morning while driving back to North Platte after Amazon’s first departing cargo flight took off from Iowa’s capital city about 6 a.m.
Trego-Dugan will employ about 50 people in Des Moines, Dugan said, loading and unloading Amazon Prime packages and processing or storing them as needed at a warehouse at the airport.
Silver Airways, a regional airline based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is supplying the planes flying to and from Des Moines under the Amazon Prime Air banner, Dugan said. They’re smaller than those landing at the other gateways.
He wouldn’t comment specifically on where else Trego-Dugan’s business might expand. “Let’s just say we are enthusiastic about additional work with Amazon at gateway and feeder locations.”
He praised project manager Mark Schanou and vice presidents Traci Dugan, Debra Mendonca and Zach Thompson for their work in getting Trego-Dugan’s latest expansion up and running.
It’s been based at Lee Bird Field since its 1970 founding as the airport’s “fixed base operator” by Gary Trego, Traci’s father and Vince’s father-in-law.
Since the Dugans joined the firm in the 1990s, Trego-Dugan Aviation has opened a second general aviation FBO at Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island and expanded into avionics, jet management and airline ground handling.
Trego-Dugan added the latter service about 15 years ago, Vince Dugan said. “Most people think when you go up to the airline counter, the people (there) work for the airline. That’s usually contracted out.”
Amazon reached out to Trego-Dugan about 18 months ago about serving Amazon Air planes and Amazon Prime warehouses, he said.
“We had a steep learning curve, because though we had handled passenger handling and baggage handling, we hadn’t handled cargo at a significant level.”
Dugan said one-third of Trego-Dugan’s 1,800 employees have been added in the last six months as it began serving Amazon’s needs at Pittsburgh, Spokane and now Des Moines.
Serving their nationwide operation will double the company’s headquarters staff of about 15 people — equal to the number serving Lee Bird Field’s FBO — over the next 18 to 24 months, he said.
But the Dugans don’t expect to leave their home base any time soon. “We’re from North Platte, and we’ve lived here forever,” Vince Dugan said.
Trego-Dugan would gain new Lee Bird Field offices and additional general aviation hangars under a 40-year airport master plan awaiting final approval.
Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said the North Platte Airport Authority has sent its proposed plan to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration for review. The FAA is covering the plan’s $313,500 cost.
It would put new Trego-Dugan offices and additional general aviation hangars south and west of the 1952 passenger terminal.
The latter would remain in use but eventually would surrender passenger services to an all-new terminal to the east.
Trego-Dugan’s North Platte employees now work east of the terminal, in offices connected to an aged hangar believed to be the oldest at the 102-year-old airport.