North Platte-based aviation company expands to Amazon feeder gateway in Des Moines

Dugan said one-third of Trego-Dugan’s 1,800 employees have been added in the last six months as it began serving Amazon’s needs at Pittsburgh, Spokane and now Des Moines.

Serving their nationwide operation will double the company’s headquarters staff of about 15 people — equal to the number serving Lee Bird Field’s FBO — over the next 18 to 24 months, he said.

But the Dugans don’t expect to leave their home base any time soon. “We’re from North Platte, and we’ve lived here forever,” Vince Dugan said.

Trego-Dugan would gain new Lee Bird Field offices and additional general aviation hangars under a 40-year airport master plan awaiting final approval.

Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said the North Platte Airport Authority has sent its proposed plan to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration for review. The FAA is covering the plan’s $313,500 cost.

It would put new Trego-Dugan offices and additional general aviation hangars south and west of the 1952 passenger terminal.

The latter would remain in use but eventually would surrender passenger services to an all-new terminal to the east.

Trego-Dugan’s North Platte employees now work east of the terminal, in offices connected to an aged hangar believed to be the oldest at the 102-year-old airport.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.