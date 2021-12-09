North Platte Berean Church continues tradition by highlighting nonprofits

’Tis the season of hope and the North Platte Berean Church hopes to bless the community by highlighting six area nonprofit organizations in its Hometown Hope video series.
Last year, the church highlighted businesses in downtown North Platte as the Canteen District faced tough times during the pandemic. This year, the staff decided to bring awareness to organizations that help others in the community during tough times.
The organizations that will be featured in the videos are Bridge of Hope, Salvation Army, Rape and Domestic Abuse Program, Deborah’s Legacy, the Women’s Resource Center and Lincoln School.
Andrew Walker, director of youth ministries, said the goal is to encourage people, not only through the Christmas season, but beyond as well.
“A year ago we began brainstorming what would be a blessing to this community,” Walker said. “At that time coming out of the pandemic, there was just a concern for local businesses that really took a hit because of a lack of traffic.”
He said last year’s project highlighted businesses in downtown North Platte.
“That was really where this idea of Hometown Hope came from,” Walker said. “How can the church as a ministry tangibly support our community, raise awareness in our community and put these businesses on the map.”
He said the project was well received and the businesses and customers were grateful for the project.
“The community really got involved with it so that was neat,” Walker said. “So it was like, what would it look like to do that again.”
This year, the Berean Church wanted to continue that tradition by highlighting nonprofit organizations.
“There are so many and we can’t recognize anywhere close to all of them,” Walker said, “so we focused on six organizations.”
He said many folks in the community may know the names of the organizations, but not necessarily the work they do.
“People don’t necessarily know the good they do bringing hope in a lot of ways,” Walker said.
A video of introduction to the project launched Nov. 30 and the first video in the series of three was published Tuesday.
Lincoln School is not specifically a nonprofit organization, but Walker said the Berean Church has an ongoing ministry in helping at the school.
“We found it fitting this year because the school doubled in size,” Walker said. “They have almost 300 students because of the merger with Buffalo and there’s definitely great need there.”
He said perhaps by seeing the need at Lincoln, “hopefully people will maybe consider whatever school is in their neighborhood.”
Not only is the objective to bring awareness to the nonprofit organizations, but to encourage people to be generous in giving to them.
“Each of the organizations gave us a tangible way people can support them,” Walker said, “whether it’s a specific food item, diapers for the Women’s Resource Center, nonperishables for the Salvation Army, children’s coats and boots for Lincoln School, gas or fast food cards for folks.”
The church is asking people and families to go to each of the six organizations throughout December and take a selfie with the Hometown Hope star displayed at each organization. Lincoln School’s star is set up at the office entrance to the Berean Church for safety reasons.
The next step is to post the selfie to social media using the hashtag #nphope21.
“Anyone who takes a selfie and posts with the hashtag will be entered into a drawing for a holiday gift basket with gift cards from local businesses and other holiday goodies,”
Walker said the drawing will take place at the end of December.
At each organization, there are instructions on how to donate items or money. People can call the organization of their choice to find out the procedure of getting the goods or funds to them.
The locations of the organizations featured are: RDAP 316 E. Front St.; Deborah’s Legacy 705 N. Poplar (by appointment only); Salvation Army 1020 N. Adams Ave.; Women’s Resource Center, 209 McNeel Lane; Bridge of Hope, 410 W. 10th (call 308-534-4064 for instructions on how to donate); for Lincoln School at Berean Church office, 202 W. 9th St.