North Platte Berean Church encourages shopping local with 'Hometown Hope' videos

Christmas carries with it the idea of hope and the North Platte Berean Church is putting feet to that concept this season.

A brainstorming session with church staff in October brought up the idea of sharing “glimpses of hope” in the community of North Platte. Out of that meeting, the project took form with a way to highlight local businesses and promote shopping local.

The concept brought together the talents of church staff and members to produce short videos of hometown shops to post on social media.

“We are seeking to highlight 10 local businesses over the course of December leading up to Christmas,” said Andrew Walker, connections director for the church. “Through the multiplication of social media, we are asking people from not only our church, but also the whole community to think of local businesses first, and shop local this holiday season, especially in light of the challenges that 2020 has presented.”

The church will push out videos each Tuesday and Saturday on its Facebook page at facebook.com/npberean. The first video was posted Tuesday.