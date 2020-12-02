North Platte Berean Church encourages shopping local with 'Hometown Hope' videos

Christmas carries with it the idea of hope and the North Platte Berean Church is putting feet to that concept this season.
A brainstorming session with church staff in October brought up the idea of sharing “glimpses of hope” in the community of North Platte. Out of that meeting, the project took form with a way to highlight local businesses and promote shopping local.
The concept brought together the talents of church staff and members to produce short videos of hometown shops to post on social media.
“We are seeking to highlight 10 local businesses over the course of December leading up to Christmas,” said Andrew Walker, connections director for the church. “Through the multiplication of social media, we are asking people from not only our church, but also the whole community to think of local businesses first, and shop local this holiday season, especially in light of the challenges that 2020 has presented.”
The church will push out videos each Tuesday and Saturday on its Facebook page at facebook.com/npberean. The first video was posted Tuesday.
“(The videos) will be recordings of what the business wants the community to know about this holiday season,” Walker said, “and also just a word from the heart of many of these business owners in a year that owning and running a business has been no small feat.”
Highlighting just 10 local businesses, Walker said, will barely put a dent in giving recognition to all of the local businesses.
“We hope this gets the community thinking local and shopping local at more than just the places we highlight,” Walker said.
The promotion also offers an incentive for folks not only to shop locally, but also to share the videos.
“We are also purchasing a $25 gift card for each of the businesses being highlighted that community members can win,” Walker said.
To enter the drawing, viewers are asked to share each video on Facebook using the hashtag #hometownhope. Those who want to increase their chances of winning can receive five entries by taking a photo inside the business and posting it to Facebook.
Walker said winners will receive a message with details on how to pick up the gift card.
