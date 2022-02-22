North Platte Board of Adjustment approves variance for roofing project

The North Platte Board of Adjustment Tuesday approved a variance from city side-yard setback regulations for a roofing project at an East Fourth Street business.

Members approved setbacks at Halls Electric & Services, 2221 E. Fourth St., of 4.6 feet for an existing side yard and 14.8 feet for its rear yard facing East Fifth Street.

Halls wants to put a roof over the top of an existing fence and structure for cold storage, Planning Administrator Judy Clark wrote in a memorandum.

The project triggers zoning regulations normally requiring setbacks of at least 5 feet for side yards and 30 feet for rear yards, she said.

The five-member board is empowered to make final decisions on variances.