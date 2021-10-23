 Skip to main content
North Platte Board of Adjustment, Planning Commission to both meet Tuesday
North Platte’s Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission will both meet Tuesday in a rare instance in which both panels are scheduled for same-day meetings in consecutive months.

The five-member adjustment board will consider a setback variance for a proposed storage building north of the Union Pacific tracks during its meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Planning Commission members, who will meet at 5:30 p.m., will take up a trio of items related to planned residential lots between South Willow Street and U.S. Highway 83 west of Menards.

The Board of Adjustment meets on an as-needed basis, while the Planning Commission meets monthly unless it has no pressing business. Both will meet in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Harvey Benes, who wants to build a 40-by-100-foot storage building at 801 N. Miles Ave., wants the adjustment board to allow a 5-foot setback for both its side yards for consistency with other buildings north of his lot.

Current zoning regulations require a 10-foot setback, but that would limit the width of Benes’ proposed building to 30 feet, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a memorandum.

Board of Adjustment members, who have the last word on allowing setbacks, will hold a public hearing before voting on Benes’ request.

All three action items before the Planning Commission are related to Carl and Darlene Maline’s plans to develop existing lots at 4321 and 4421 S. Willow St. as residential lots.

Both lots currently have A-1 “transitional agricultural” zoning and need to be rezoned to R-1 residential for the Malines to proceed, Clark said.

Planning Commission members will hold public hearings on whether to change the city’s land-use plan to allow residential zoning for those lots and enact an ordinance making the zoning change.

They’ll also be asked to endorse a replat that would result in three residential lots rather than two. The City Council would decide the fate of the Malines’ requests at a future meeting.

But if the Planning Commission doesn’t agree with altering the land-use plan, the rezoning and replat can’t be considered, Clark said.

