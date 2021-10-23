North Platte Board of Adjustment, Planning Commission to both meet Tuesday

North Platte’s Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission will both meet Tuesday in a rare instance in which both panels are scheduled for same-day meetings in consecutive months.

The five-member adjustment board will consider a setback variance for a proposed storage building north of the Union Pacific tracks during its meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Planning Commission members, who will meet at 5:30 p.m., will take up a trio of items related to planned residential lots between South Willow Street and U.S. Highway 83 west of Menards.

The Board of Adjustment meets on an as-needed basis, while the Planning Commission meets monthly unless it has no pressing business. Both will meet in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Harvey Benes, who wants to build a 40-by-100-foot storage building at 801 N. Miles Ave., wants the adjustment board to allow a 5-foot setback for both its side yards for consistency with other buildings north of his lot.

Current zoning regulations require a 10-foot setback, but that would limit the width of Benes’ proposed building to 30 feet, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a memorandum.