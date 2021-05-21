North Platte Board of Adjustment, Planning Commission to meet Tuesday

North Platte’s Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission both will meet Tuesday, with public hearings on two recently proposed Viaero Wireless cell towers highlighting the latter session.

A third, unrelated item at the 5:30 p.m. Planning Commission meeting will first go before the adjustment board when it meets at 8:30 a.m.

Both meetings will be in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., with the Planning Commission session also livestreamed on YouTube.

Viaero wants conditional use permits to build monopole cell towers at Wash Time Car Wash, near Walmart at 1302 S. Chestnut St., and behind Holiday Inn Express at 2720 S. Willow St.

The South Chestnut tower would be 80 feet tall and include aesthetic features similar to those the City Council approved Jan. 19 for a yet-to-be-constructed Viaero tower south of North Platte High School.

The South Willow tower, by contrast, would be 100 feet tall and wouldn’t include such features. Both would be located in B-2 highway commercial districts, according to city documents.

Council members will hold their own hearings and make the final decision regardless of whether the Planning Commission endorses the towers.