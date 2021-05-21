North Platte Board of Adjustment, Planning Commission to meet Tuesday

North Platte’s Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission both will meet Tuesday, with public hearings on two recently proposed Viaero Wireless cell towers highlighting the latter session.
A third, unrelated item at the 5:30 p.m. Planning Commission meeting will first go before the adjustment board when it meets at 8:30 a.m.
Both meetings will be in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., with the Planning Commission session also livestreamed on YouTube.
Viaero wants conditional use permits to build monopole cell towers at Wash Time Car Wash, near Walmart at 1302 S. Chestnut St., and behind Holiday Inn Express at 2720 S. Willow St.
The South Chestnut tower would be 80 feet tall and include aesthetic features similar to those the City Council approved Jan. 19 for a yet-to-be-constructed Viaero tower south of North Platte High School.
The South Willow tower, by contrast, would be 100 feet tall and wouldn’t include such features. Both would be located in B-2 highway commercial districts, according to city documents.
Council members will hold their own hearings and make the final decision regardless of whether the Planning Commission endorses the towers.
Federal law prohibits local governments from rejecting cell towers solely for health reasons, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in separate city memoranda.
The agenda item common to both of Tuesday’s meetings seeks permission to add onto the former Hall Elementary School building at 3191 N. Studley Road.
Legacy Dance & Gymnastics, formerly located inside North Platte, moved to the former country school at the start of 2019. It lies outside city limits but within the city’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction.
Legacy owner Janna Ryan wants to build a 130-foot-square addition, according to city documents. Her request would amend the conditional use permit the City Council approved for the studio in November 2018.
The Board of Adjustment first must approve a variance to city zoning regulations because the former school’s 33-foot front-yard setback is 7 feet too short, Clark said in a memorandum.
The five-member adjustment board is empowered by city code to rule on variances. If it declines, the Planning Commission can’t consider Legacy’s permit request, Clark said.
The morning Board of Adjustment agenda also includes a public hearing on a variance sought by Terry and Nancy McNew for a completed “mother-in-law’s quarters” at 1620 N. Dodge Ave.
The project, which received a City Council conditional use permit in June 2019, was finished with only a 2-foot side-yard setback, Clark said.
City regulations require at least a 25-foot setback for side yards on corner lots adjoining a side street, she said.
In other business at the evening Planning Commission meeting, that panel will:
» Consider whether to endorse a request to vacate part of North Eastman Avenue between East 15th Street and an alley to the south.
The little-used portion of Eastman divides properties at 820 and 902 E. 15th St., both owned by Robert Ziegler, Clark said.
If the vacation is approved, Ziegler will propose a two-lot subdivision that attaches the vacated stretch to 820 E. 15th, she said.
» Take up a proposed lot split at 1903 N. Sheridan Ave. Owner Kati Pearman would split off an existing home from the rest of the lot.