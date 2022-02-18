North Platte Board of Adjustment will meet to consider variance request

The North Platte Board of Adjustment on Tuesday will consider granting an East Fourth Street business a variance from city side-yard setback regulations.

The five-member board, which has the final say on variance requests, will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

The city Planning Commission, which normally meets the fourth Tuesday each month, will not meet Tuesday due to a lack of agenda items.

Halls Electric & Services, 2221 E. Fourth St., is asking the adjustment board to approve setbacks of 4.6 feet for an existing side yard and 14.8 feet for its rear yard facing East Fifth Street.

The business wants to put a roof over the top of a currently existing fence and structure for cold storage, Planning Administrator Judy Clark wrote in a memorandum.

The project triggers zoning regulations normally requiring setbacks of at least 5 feet for side yards and 30 feet for rear yards, she said.

Roofing the existing structure “will not create any additional increase in the (building) nonconformity” with existing regulations, Clark wrote.