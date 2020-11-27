 Skip to main content
North Platte branches of Wells Fargo Bank to sponsor 'Tree of Love' event
Wells Fargo Bank’s North Platte branches once again will sponsor their “Tree of Love” event at local nursing homes, though with adjustments due to COVID-19.

The Dec. 1-22 event allows people to buy items for nursing-home residents listed on ornaments on Christmas trees at Linden Estates, 3700 W. Philip Ave.; Centennial Park Retirement Village, 510 Centennial Circle; and North Platte Care Center, 2900 West E St.

Due to the pandemic, the special ornament trees will be placed outside the main entrance at both Linden Estates and Centennial Park and outside the east door at North Platte Care Center.

Each ornament will list one to three items requested by a specific resident. People who take ornaments are asked to leave the purchased items under the tree or in a nearby receptacle.

For information, call Wells Fargo at 308-532-3800; Linden Estates at 308-534-8808; Centennial Park at 308-534-7000; or North Platte Care Center at 308-534-2200.

