North Platte brewery included among travioso.com's 50 best breweries, microbreweries and brewpub's

Pals Brewing Co. was included among the 50 best breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs in the United States by travioso.com, a destination-guide website.

The site notes that the North Platte brewery, which opened in 2017, is family-owned and managed.

The write-up says Pals “has gone from strength to strength, with its range of craft beers proving extremely popular with visitors to this rural brewery. Their comfortable Tap Room serves delicious pizza and has an outside seating area for when the weather is nice.”

It also notes activities at the brewery, including sand volleyball and live music, “so the whole family can come along for a day of craft beer, pizza and music. You are even permitted to bring your own lawn chair to enjoy the sunset with a Pals brew.”

Those interested can visit travioso.com/en/article/best-breweries-usa to see the complete list.

“Pals is grateful to be included in this article and we feel fortunate to be able to share our craft with a wide range of travelers, especially in the summer months,” Pals co-owner Amy Oettinger wrote in a media release. “Thanks to our key location near the Interstate, and North Platte’s vibrant tourism industry, we have the ability to be seen and heard about nationwide.”