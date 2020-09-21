North Platte Buddy Check resumes monthly meetings

A peer-to-peer program that assists veterans who are dealing with mental health issues is restarting its regular monthly meetings.

Participants in the North Platte Buddy Check will gather at Godfather’s Pizza for a few hours Tuesday night to provide veterans an opportunity to talk to and provide support to one another.

It is the first in-person meet-up for participants since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Robin Schneider, a case manager with Supportive Services for Veterans and Families, said that in the past as many as 20 to 25 veterans have attended meetings.

“We want as many people as we can reach to come and be a part of this program,” Schneider said.

SSVF established the Buddy Check in North Platte a few years ago. Buddy Check was founded in the state in Grand Island in 2015 by Adam Armstrong. As of 2019, it had grown to 11 groups across Nebraska.

“He just felt there needed to be more of a support system for veterans who were struggling with issues,” Schneider said of Armstrong. “They don’t necessarily want to see counselors, so (Armstrong) felt it was a great idea for them to have peer-to-peer support.”