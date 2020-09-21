North Platte Buddy Check resumes monthly meetings

A peer-to-peer program that assists veterans who are dealing with mental health issues is restarting its regular monthly meetings.
Participants in the North Platte Buddy Check will gather at Godfather’s Pizza for a few hours Tuesday night to provide veterans an opportunity to talk to and provide support to one another.
It is the first in-person meet-up for participants since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Robin Schneider, a case manager with Supportive Services for Veterans and Families, said that in the past as many as 20 to 25 veterans have attended meetings.
“We want as many people as we can reach to come and be a part of this program,” Schneider said.
SSVF established the Buddy Check in North Platte a few years ago. Buddy Check was founded in the state in Grand Island in 2015 by Adam Armstrong. As of 2019, it had grown to 11 groups across Nebraska.
“He just felt there needed to be more of a support system for veterans who were struggling with issues,” Schneider said of Armstrong. “They don’t necessarily want to see counselors, so (Armstrong) felt it was a great idea for them to have peer-to-peer support.”
The groups has met on the 22nd of each month — a date that carries significance. A report by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in the mid-2010s found that an average of 22 veterans committed suicide every day.
North Platte’s in-person meeting restarting in September is also notable as it is Suicide Awareness Month.
The connections among the veterans typically go beyond a conversation every month.
“They give each other phone numbers and are a pretty tight group on their own,” Schneider said. “They really enjoy getting together once a month (for the meetings), but if they find a connection with someone who relates to them, they hang out much more than that.”
Schneider added that the program has allowed individuals to discuss issues that might be troubling them with a fellow veteran.
“We are always getting calls from people asking, ‘When is Buddy Check coming back?’” Schneider said. “It is beneficial and people seem to enjoy it.”
“It does them a lot of good and gets them out socially,” Schneider said. “I think that has been the problem with COVID. People have just been sheltered and quarantined with not a whole lot of people to talk to. I think we’ve seen some mental health deterioration with that, but hopefully we can get everyone back together again.”
