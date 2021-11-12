North Platte Canteen Festival announced for Dec. 18

“Watching the Historical Canteen District be brought to life over the last couple of years has been amazing for the city of North Platte, and it feels only right that we showcase this vibrant revitalization while also focusing on the rich history behind its name,” organizers wrote in a press release.

On Dec. 17, 1941, North Platte residents gathered at the Union Pacific Depot because they heard that a troop train carrying their own boys would be coming through. When the train stopped, none of their boys were to be found, but instead there were soldiers from Kansas. After a moment of disbelief, one person stepped forward and gave their presents to the troops and everyone else soon followed. The happiness expressed by the soldiers sparked an idea. The residents of North Platte and the surrounding communities followed the lead of their ancestors in World War I by opening a Canteen at the depot. This endeavor lasted for 51 months, involved 55,000 volunteers from the region and served more than 6 million service men and women during its duration. This was one of the largest volunteer efforts of World War II.