North Platte Canteen Festival announced for Dec. 18

North Platte's Canteen legacy will be celebrated at a new festival Dec. 18.
The first North Platte Canteen Festival was announced Friday by the North Platte Visitors Bureau, Downtown Association, Lincoln Country Historical Museum and North Platte Community Playhouse.
“Watching the Historical Canteen District be brought to life over the last couple of years has been amazing for the city of North Platte, and it feels only right that we showcase this vibrant revitalization while also focusing on the rich history behind its name,” organizers wrote in a press release.
The press release recounts how the World War II Canteen began:
On Dec. 17, 1941, North Platte residents gathered at the Union Pacific Depot because they heard that a troop train carrying their own boys would be coming through. When the train stopped, none of their boys were to be found, but instead there were soldiers from Kansas. After a moment of disbelief, one person stepped forward and gave their presents to the troops and everyone else soon followed. The happiness expressed by the soldiers sparked an idea. The residents of North Platte and the surrounding communities followed the lead of their ancestors in World War I by opening a Canteen at the depot. This endeavor lasted for 51 months, involved 55,000 volunteers from the region and served more than 6 million service men and women during its duration. This was one of the largest volunteer efforts of World War II.
“When an impact like that has been made, it is important to keep that story and heritage alive,” the press release reads.
“Honoring the selflessness that started so many Decembers ago by joining our neighbors in events highlighting the patriotism, volunteerism, and discovery of the World War II Canteen seems like the perfect way to not only spread holiday joy, but to keep this amazing chapter of North Platte history alive!”
The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 with “A Sentimental Musical Journey” through the music of the World War II era. Come get “In the Mood” with North Platte’s own Glenn Miller-style big band and vocalists who will “Sing, Sing, Sing.”
In the evening “Whistle Stop Stories” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Stories of the generosity, hardship and kindness that those involved in the North Platte Canteen endured will be showcased in this moving production that will transport you back in time.
Both events will be at the North Platte Community Playhouse.
Proceeds will be donated to the Lincoln County Historical Museum to further the World War II Canteen exhibit, which will continue to spread this story of volunteerism and patriotism for generations to come.
Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1. Advance tickets will be $18 for adults and $10 for students, and tickets purchased the day of the celebration will be $20 for adults and $12 for students. The ticket link and updated information will be available at VisitNorthPlatte.com/North-Platte-Canteen-Festival/.