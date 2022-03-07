North Platte Canteen, supporting communities nominated for Congressional Gold Medal

Eighty years after launching perhaps America’s most far-reaching home-front campaign, the people and communities behind North Platte’s World War II Canteen have been nominated for Congress’ highest civilian honor.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., on Monday introduced a bill to award a Congressional Gold Medal “collectively to the individuals and communities who volunteered or donated items” to feed and support some 6 million U.S. and Allied service members who stopped at the former 1918 Union Pacific Depot.

Their effort began formally on Dec. 25, 1941, with five North Platte women led by 25-year-old Rae Wilson distributing donated apples and Christmas candy to troop-train occupants paused for 10- to 20-minute water stops.

It ended on April 1, 1946, having grown to involve some 55,000 people from 125 “Canteen Honor Roll” towns across western and central Nebraska, into northeast Colorado and south to the communities along the Nebraska-Kansas line.

Thousands of letters from grateful customers told how North Platte and the Canteen were cherished on every wartime front. Officers and enlisted personnel, servicemen and servicewomen, soldiers, sailors and Marines of every hue and color — all could count on free food, treats, cigarettes, reading matter, smiles and hugs in the depot’s “Canteen Room.”

“Those ladies deserved the Congressional Medal of Honor for service over and above the line of duty for their country,” former Tech. Sgt. Sam Wood of Soderville, Kentucky, wrote then-North Platte Mayor Jim Kirkman on Sept. 8, 1987.

Now the women who started it all, and everyone who helped them keep it going, are being recommended for that military medal’s civilian equivalent.

“In times of great crisis, Nebraskans have always moved quickly to help their neighbors and fellow countrymen. The volunteers and communities who supported the North Platte Canteen during WWII gave our service members a taste of home during the world’s darkest time,” said Fischer, of Valentine, whose mother was a Canteen volunteer.

“Passing this legislation will honor the patriotic Americans who made the North Platte Canteen a success for almost five years, providing hospitality to millions in America’s heartland,” she added in a press release announcing the bill’s introduction.

If granted, the Congressional Gold Medal would be the Canteen’s third national accolade, following a resolution passed by the 108th Congress in 2004 and a Meritorious Wartime Service award from Secretary of War Henry Stimson in December 1943.

It’s unclear whether or when that might happen. Fischer’s press secretary, Nathaniel Sizemore, said Monday that two-thirds of the senators — 67 out of 100 — will have to co-sponsor her bill for the Senate Banking Committee to consider it.

A companion bill also must be introduced in the House of Representatives, which requires 290 of its 435 members to co-sponsor Gold Medal bills. Passage by both houses would send the bill to President Joe Biden for his signature, Sizemore said.

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher, who approached Fischer’s office on behalf of community members, said he hopes the medal can be bestowed soon in light of the region’s rapidly dwindling numbers of living Canteen volunteers and customers.

“The North Platte Canteen provided fond memories and hope for U.S. troops during the dark days of WWII,” Kelliher said in Fischer’s press release. “We are honored for the opportunity to recognize our ancestors that gave so willingly to America’s soldiers.”

Like the Canteen itself, “honoring our friends and family that operated the North Platte Canteen will be a regional effort,” the mayor added later Monday.

Beginning in 1776, the year of the Declaration of Independence, the Congressional Gold Medal has been awarded “to express public gratitude for distinguished contributions, dramatize the virtues of patriotism and perpetuate the remembrance of great events,” according to the Congressional Research Service.

If both the House and Senate agree, a gold medal “of appropriate design” would be presented collectively to North Platte and the Canteen Honor Roll communities and displayed at the Lincoln County Historical Museum in North Platte.

Museum leaders maintain a compact display honoring the Canteen and its World War I Red Cross predecessor. They unveiled plans in 2019 for an expansion featuring a scale replica of the Canteen Room — the 1918 depot’s dining room — and a scale-replica trainside “false front” of the depot that was demolished on Nov. 1, 1973.

“I think this is long overdue for those ladies” who founded and anchored the Canteen, said Jim Griffin, the museum’s director-curator. “They alone had such an impact on the fighting morale of our troops during World War II that I think they were second only to the ammunition going to the front in importance.”

The Canteen’s customers said so themselves, starting within days of its Christmas Day opening. The letters and telegrams would die down, then flood North Platte anew, occasioned by nationwide reminders like an often-repeated 1977 TV segment by the late CBS newsman Charles Kuralt and former Chicago Tribune columnist Bob Greene’s 2002 book “Once Upon a Town.”

Fischer’s legislation also would authorize the secretary of the treasury to strike and sell bronze replicas of the gold medal. That and the national publicity should Congress authorize the medal could boost fundraising and hasten completion of the museum’s addition, Griffin said.

“I hope this increases the notoriety of those ladies, and that way it will help us tell their story better,” he said.

North Platte historian and genealogist Ruby Coleman, who knew many of North Platte’s Canteen stalwarts, cheered the introduction of Fischer’s bill. “I think it’s wonderful because that’s what North Platte is really noted for — our generosity and everything,” she said.

Rae Wilson (later Sleight), whose brother Denver commanded a 134th Infantry Regiment battalion in Europe after D-Day, guided the Canteen during its first months but had to withdraw due to ill health. She returned from California after V-J Day and again volunteered during the Canteen’s seven postwar months.

Wilson’s next-door neighbor Helen Christ succeeded her as commander and kept the job the rest of the way. North Platte friends and neighbors like Rose Loncar, Jessie Hutchens and Edna Neid — all prominently featured in Kuralt’s 1977 special — joined her in scheduling eager regional volunteers from a 200-mile radius and ensuring that every troop train was met and every soldier fed.

Volunteers from Logan County and Stapleton were the first from outside North Platte to staff the Canteen on Jan. 15, 1942. Honor Roll communities, usually packing their own donated supplies, drove or caught trains to North Platte from east of Grand Island to the Wyoming line, from the South Dakota to Kansas lines and from Sedgwick and Phillips counties in Colorado.

More than 100 Honor Roll towns were represented in a North Platte celebration and parade for Canteen volunteers on Aug. 14, 1946, a year after the Japanese surrender. Other notable reunions were held in 1967, 1973, 1986 and 1988.

North Platte plans a fall Canteen Festival celebration in September in its historic downtown, now known as the Canteen District. It’ll complement the anniversary festival launched last Dec. 18, the anniversary of Wilson’s letter to the original North Platte Daily Bulletin urging the city to emulate its Red Cross Canteen of 1918-19.

Unlike the earlier effort, the World War II Canteen operated independently and depended entirely on local and regional donations. It was the war’s largest community-based canteen, Fischer said in her press release.