North Platte Catholic Schools' annual Christmas food drive collects record amount of items

The North Platte Catholic Schools National Honor Society and student council joined forces for a Christmas food drive that concluded Friday.

Seventh through 12th grades participated in the competition that began Dec. 9. A point system was developed for food items and backpacks donated, and the grade with the most points was awarded a meal from Mongolian Grill.

Student council President Joseph Heirigs said it was a good turnout.

“We just asked the students here to bring in various items that people around town needed like food items, hats, shoes, backpacks and stuff like that,” Heirigs said. “Seventh and eighth graders especially brought in truckloads of stuff.”

On Monday, the items collected will be separated and backpacks filled before taking them to various organizations and churches.

Student council sponsor Misty Robirds-Ham said it is the largest collection of items the annual event has ever had.

“We’re trying to help Rape and Domestic Abuse program, Families First, the food pantry, Bridge of Hope,” Robirds-Ham said, “and any of our church families and school families that might need it.”

She said the students found sponsorships in the community for money and goods for the drive.

