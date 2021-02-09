North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment cancels Irish Fest event, but will still host raffle

The goal of keeping the community healthy and safe prompted the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment to cancel the annual Irish Fest event, originally scheduled for Feb. 28.

Endowment Director Wendy Dodson said the event is an important piece of the annual fundraising budget, in addition to being a great day of family fun. Irish Fest typically brings 300 to 400 guests through St. Patrick High School for a meal, bake sale, raffle, auction and kids carnival.

However, Dodson said that to keep the Irish Fest tradition alive, there will still be a raffle drawing, offering $4,350 in cash and prizes.

“The funds generated through Irish Fest, and this year’s raffle, help the endowment meet an annual goal to provide one-third of the overall operating budget for St. Patrick High School, McDaid Elementary and Little Leprechaun Preschool,” Dodson said. “We hope to sell a lot of raffle tickets this year.”

This year’s Irish Fest raffle offers cash prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250; a $1,000 tuition voucher for North Platte Catholic Schools; a $500 Kwik Stop gas card; a YETI rolling cooler; a 55-inch smart TV; and a pair of Powerbeats Pro headphones.