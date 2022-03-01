North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust raises over $33K during Irish Fest

The North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust raised over $33,000 at the 47th annual Irish Fest event on Sunday, a record for the event.

Executive Director Wendy Dodson says that over 250 people enjoyed the homemade roast beef dinner, over 6,000 game tickets were sold for the mini carnival in the school gym, 5,482 raffle tickets were sold, $1,100 worth of baked goods, and the silent auction doubled previous proceeds with a total of $8,580.

“The Endowment is particularly grateful to those who sponsored and volunteered at Irish Fest,” Dodson said in a press release.

Longtime school parent Marty Troshynski prepared and cooked the meal. The Lincoln County Feedyard LLC donated all of the beef for the meal. Croissants were provided by Dunkin’ Donuts of North Platte. Potatoes were donated by Mike and Alison Noffsinger, and Kim Koch provided music and sound.

“Special recognition is due to the faculty and students of St. Patrick’s and McDaid schools,” Dodson said. “Student volunteers staffed the game booths, served in the cafeteria, sold raffle tickets, and provided baked goods for the event.”

Raffle winners were Shari Giebler $1,000, Kathy Beisner $500, Dell and Jeanette Shultheiss $250, Ed Dekleva Kwik Stop Gift Card, the Rev. Josh Brown Fire TV, Gert Rossouw Sports Shoppe gift certificate, Ryan Shepherd Dave’s Place gift certificate and Melissa Mohr Pal’s gift certificate.

More by Job Vigil

