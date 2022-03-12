 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

North Platte Catholic Schools invites public to celebrate state basketball title Tuesday

State champ: St. Pat's wins Class D1

St. Pat's players celebrate with the Class D1 championship trophy after defeating Loomis 65-57 in the championship game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

 Jake Dreilinger/ The North Platte Telegraph

The North Platte Catholic Schools will host a celebration for the Irish’s Class D1 state boys basketball championship at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at McDaid gymnasium

The Irish last won a state title in boys basketball in 1928.

In addition, recognition will be given to players, students and fans for receiving the Class D Sportsmanship Award.

Senior Jack Heiss will also be recognized for breaking the school’s all-time points record. Heiss, who was sidelined most of his freshman year because of injury, scored 1,572 points passing John Arnold who set the record in 1966 with 1,557.

