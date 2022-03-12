North Platte Catholic Schools invites public to celebrate state basketball title Tuesday

The North Platte Catholic Schools will host a celebration for the Irish’s Class D1 state boys basketball championship at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at McDaid gymnasium

The Irish last won a state title in boys basketball in 1928.

In addition, recognition will be given to players, students and fans for receiving the Class D Sportsmanship Award.

Senior Jack Heiss will also be recognized for breaking the school’s all-time points record. Heiss, who was sidelined most of his freshman year because of injury, scored 1,572 points passing John Arnold who set the record in 1966 with 1,557.